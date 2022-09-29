TRS to get 6-seater jet for KCR, Dasara launch expected

HYDERABAD: The TRS is all set to acquire a six-seater jet plane for use by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who is expected to criss-cross the country in the coming months after the launching Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and entering national politics.

The jet is expected to take its maiden flight as a TRS plane on Dasara, October 5, the same day when Rao is expected to announce the launch of the BRS.

It was reliably learnt that the decision to purchase the jet using funds from the party kitty was taken to ensure that Rao and his aides can make better use of time as they travel to different destinations in other states. Until now, the Chief Minister has been using chartered aircraft.

Though speculation ran rife that the plane could be an eight-seater or even a 12-seater, it was learnt that the TRS chief settled for the six-seater jet.