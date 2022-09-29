Target to complete 5 lakh houses by Dec 21 in AP

The Chief Minister said Rs 20 lakh was allocated for each village and ward secretariat for carrying out the works suggested by the people in each secretariat. — DC File Image

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the issues of the public should be resolved on a priority basis in the Village/Ward Secretaries. He was speaking after he held a Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister announced sanctioning of houses to new beneficiaries under the phase-3 of the state government scheme in December and said officials must ensure the completion of construction of five lakh houses by December 21.

Jagan said marks will be awarded to district collectors on the basis of their performance in achieving the sustainable development goals in their respective regions.

Jagan held the Spandana video conference on Thursday with district collectors and SPs on a wide range of subjects including the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam (Our government at every doorstep), NREGA works, e-cropping, YSR urban, village clinics, housing, allotment of house sites, the Jagananna Bhu Haku-Bhu Raksha Survey, Spandana petitions and land acquisition for the national highways, among others.

The Chief Minister said Rs 20 lakh was allocated for each village and ward secretariat for carrying out the works suggested by the people in each secretariat. These works should be expedited, he told the officials.

He said, “We are covering 15,004 village and ward secretariats under this programme, which will be personally monitored by the CMO. Each MLA and mandal-level staff should cover at least six secretariats. They should stay with the staff for two days and contact every house. They must make it a point to spend at least six hours there, taking the programme forward.”

Jagan said, “After the two-day tour, works must be prioritised from the representations given by the people, and sanctions accorded. The works should be carried out on a war-footing and you must ensure that the works begin within a month. Unless the stipulated timeline is adhered to, the works cannot be completed. The works that were not allocated till now should be completed by October 5.”

The Chief Minister Insisted that e-cropping must be done fully under the supervision of district collectors.

As for e-cropping, the officials said 96 per cent of the 107.62 lakh acres was covered in the first phase and the rest will be covered by September 30. The CM said, “The details should be furnished with photographs of farmers taken from the fields, by September 30.”

Jagan said 17.05 crore workdays were created and the average wage was Rs 210.02, which he said should be increased to Rs 240. “We should get Rs 1,400 crore from the Centre towards NREGA works and once we get it, we shall release them.”

The Chief Minister told officials to expedite the work of village ward secretariats, RBKs and YSR Health Clinics. In 4500 village secretariats, internet services should be provided by December. Steps should be taken for the setting up of digital libraries.

Stating that housing works are good in SPSR Nellore, West Godavari, Bapatla, Eluru and Kurnool districts, Jagan said focus should be laid on Satya Sai, Prakasam, Anakapalle, Krishna and Anantapur districts. Efforts should be made to complete five lakh houses by December 21. In Jagananna Colonies, the goal should be to complete 3.5 lakh houses and 1.5 lakh TIDCO houses.

He said Spanana should be held at Village and Ward Secretariats from 3 to 5pm daily, in which officials from district collectors down should get involved. The collectors should monitor SDGs and upload data. The assessment will be done based on this performance.