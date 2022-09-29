  
Digivijaya Singh joins race for Cong president, says will file nomination tomorrow

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 29, 2022, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2022, 1:13 pm IST
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh leaves for AICC headquarters from his residence, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday joined the race for the post of Congress President.

"Today I have come here to collect the nomination form and will possibly file it tomorrow," Singh said outside his residence here today.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh met with Rahul Gandhi in Kerala at the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra and had arrived in the national capital late last evening.

Till now, only Shashi Tharoor has declared his candidature for the post.

The filing of nominations for the top Congress post will take place till September 30 and the election will take place on October 17.

