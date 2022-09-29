  
Nation Politics 29 Sep 2022 Contest among collea ...
Nation, Politics

Contest among colleagues: Digvijaya Singh meets Shashi Tharoor; Gehlot bows out

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 29, 2022, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2022, 4:15 pm IST
MP Shashi Tharoor with former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh. (Photo: Twitter)
 MP Shashi Tharoor with former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD:  Race to the Congress party top post keeps getting interesting even as the party readies itself for the first presidential polls in over two decades. With Digvijaya Singh, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh entering the fray, the contest among colleagues has heated up.

Though Gandhi family loyalist, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was the favourite in the race, a rebellion by his loyalists over the post of chief minister made him bow out of the contest.

Mr. Gehlot took moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state and told reporters that he apologised to her for the developments when MLAs supporting him defied the central observers and thwarted their move to hold a meeting of party legislators.

Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh, who was in Kerala, taking part in Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, has met Shashi Tharoor who was the first one to get nomination form collected from the party’s election authority chairman Madhusudhan Mistry .

Tweeting a photograph of their meeting, MP Shashi Tharoor said in post “I welcome his candidacy for Congress Presidency. We both agreed that ours is not a battle b/w rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we want is that whoever prevails, Cong will win!” (sic.)

“I  agree Shashi Tharoor we are fighting the Communal Forces in India. Both believe in the Gandhian Nehruvian Ideology and shall fight them relentlessly come what may. Best wishes” replied Digvijaya Singh to Shashi Tharoor’s tweet.

The process of filing nominations for party top boss role will end on September 30 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on October 1 with October 8 being the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

While the polling will be held on October 17, the day of counting, which all Congress loyalists across India will be looking forward to, will be on October 19 as both counting of votes and declaration will happen on the same day .

...
Tags: digvijaya singh, shashi tharoor, ashok gehlot, bharat jodo yatra, congress party


Related Stories

Shashi Tharoor gets nomination forms collected for Cong president poll

Latest From Nation

About 15 years ago, cadres of CPI (Maoist) had been quite active in Telangana, especially in agency and forest areas. They terrorised people, particularly contractors and public representatives, and collected “donations” from them.(DC file photo)

TS police alert over increasing movement of Maoists in state

Reacting sharply, the Congress said,

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' posters found torn a day before its Karnataka entry

The Maoists issued letters warning some TRS MLAs of dire consequences for the “cheating” they did on the state’s unemployed youth by not fulfilling the promise of providing them jobs. (Twitter)

Security beefed up for KTR after Maoist warnings to TRS MLAs

The party general secretary Duraimurugan made the announcement on the date and venue of the event and urged all general council members and senior leaders to attend the meeting, which was a culmination of the intra-party elections that had been going on for the past two or three months starting from the village level.(ANI photo)

DMK general council on October 9



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Digivijaya Singh joins race for Cong president, says will file nomination tomorrow

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh leaves for AICC headquarters from his residence, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Last phase of Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala ends

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former Kerela chief minister Oommen Chandy during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Chungathara, Kerala. (PTI Photo)

Sonia meets Antony; Cong sources indicate Digvijay may run for AICC prez post

Party chief Sonia Gandhi met senior party leader A K Antony even as party sources indicated that former MP CM Digvijaya Singh could be in the race for the presidency. (Photo: ANI)

Tempers begin to cool in Congress after Kamal Nath's mediation

File phioto of Congress leaded Kamal Nath

I am where I always am, at KCR’s service: Santosh

Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->