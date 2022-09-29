  
Nation Politics 29 Sep 2022 Ban on PFI: TS BJP h ...
Nation, Politics

Ban on PFI: TS BJP hits out at MIM, Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 29, 2022, 11:23 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2022, 11:23 am IST
N.V. Subhash, spokesperson of Telangana unit of BJP (ANI file photo)
 N.V. Subhash, spokesperson of Telangana unit of BJP (ANI file photo)

Hyderabad: The BJP on Thursday criticised political parties for opposing the ban on PFI and its associate organisations and said that the Narendra Modi government had never compromised on the issues relating to the national security and will take every measure to protect the country.

In a statement, N.V. Subhash, an official spokesperson of the Telangana unit of BJP, said the BJP government has banned PFI and its frontal organisations for indulging in terror activities and terror funding across the country, but some opposition parties are opposing the move just to gain political mileage.

Taking strong exception on the comment of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi that he always opposed PFI’s approach and supported democratic methods, Subhash asked why Owaisi had not taken steps to stop PFI members from participating in various terror activities.

"Merely issuing statements condemning terror acts cannot control the terrorism. If situation warrants, the government has to take some preventive measures to protect the country," he said adding that it has become a practice for Owaisi to oppose every step that the Modi government takes for his selfish gain.

Subhash said Congress too playing politics on the PFI ban. "On one side, the party criticises terror activities, and on the other, it opposes the ban on the organisation which was involved in terrorism and fomenting violence in the country."

The activities of PFI and its frontal organisations could be curtailed only by banning the organisation as banned organisation have trained and radicalised hundred of its cadres across the country, he said.

In Telangana State many PFI agents, volunteers and sympathisers were arrested in last few months but TRS goverment has remained a mute spectator dancing in tunes of the MIM. No TRS party leader yet condemned the activities of PFI and welcomed the Modi government's decision to ban PFI, said Subhash.

Tags: n v subhash, telangana bjp, pfi ban, telangana bjp on pfi ban
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


