Nation Politics 29 Sep 2021 TS government seeks ...
Nation, Politics

TS government seeks from KRMB MDDL at Nagarjunasagar LC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 30, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Left canal, with a total command area of 10.38 lakh acres, irrigates nearly 62% (6.41 lakh acres) of its ayacut in TS and the rest in AP
Nagarjunsagar Dam. (Photo:DC)
 Nagarjunsagar Dam. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: Telangana state government on Wednesday sought permission from Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to draw its designed capacity at MDDL (minimum draw down level) through an additional vent at Nagarjunasagar Left Canal.

The right canal of Nagarjunasagar serves an ayacut of 11.74 lakh acres, which is entirely located in Andhra Pradesh. Its left canal, with a total command area of 10.38 lakh acres, irrigates nearly 62 per cent (6.41 lakh acres) of its ayacut in Telangana and the rest in AP.

 

In a letter to KRMB chairman, Telangana engineer-in-chief (Irrigation) C. Muralidhar said, "The right canal can draw its required 11,000 cusecs even at 500 feet-plus water level in Nagarjunasagar. But left canal can draw the required 11,000 cusecs only at 520 feet-plus level. Further, the vent way at head regulator of Nagarjunasagar Right Canal shall be reduced to release maximum discharge of only 11,000 cusecs at MDDL 510 feet-plus against existing capacity of 24,606 cusecs. This will equalise the capacities of drawing same quantum of water for both sides."

 

Stating that drawal capacities of Nagarjunasagar project on left and right sides are highly disproportionate, the engineer-in-chief said, "Now, unfortunately, though the sill level of both left and right canal head regulators are same at 490 feet-plus, drawal capacities of Nagarjunasagar at MDDL 510 feet-plus on left side (7,899 cusecs) and right side (24,606 cusecs) are highly disproportionate. Hence, KRMB is requested to modify and enhance vent way of head regulator of left canal to draw 11,000 cusecs at MDDL 510 feet-plus."

"Since alternate sources are available to serve right canal ayacut, Telangana is pleading for directions from the tribunal to utilise these sources and leave Krishna water to the needs of Krishna basin," Muralidhar underlined.

 

...
Tags: krishna river management board (krmb), nagarjunasagar, krishna water
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

Be fair and square: Telangana HC to civil servants

Telangana High Court on Wednesday sharply criticised the Union Government for its failure to fill the vacancies in the Railway Claims Tribunal in Secunderabad for a long time. (PTI file photo)

TS HC criticises Union Government for its failure to fill up vacancies in railway

AP govt has assured the HC that it will continue grant-in-aid to all aided schools. (Representational DC Image)

State aided schools will get grant-in-aid, AP HC assured

As many as 3,627 primary schools have been identified to be merged with 3,178 high schools, which are within 250 meters radius of the respective primary schools. (Representational Photo: DC)

AP to merge 3,627 primary schools with high schools



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh reaches Home Minister Amit Shah's residence

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (PTI Photo)

Amarinder hits out at Gandhi siblings: 'They are misguided'

Captain Amarinder Singh (Twitter)

Sidhu resigns as Punjab PCC President, gives Congress a jolt

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: PTI)

Cong social media department passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president

Rahul Gandhi attended the social media department meeting and urged party workers to continue their fight against the ruling dispensation with humility, truth and love. (PTI)

Rahul exploring new team of young leaders, Kanhaiya Kumar may join Congress soon

Kanhaiya Kumar (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->