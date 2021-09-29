Nation Politics 29 Sep 2021 Rahul Gandhi reaches ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi reaches Kozhikode for one day Kerala visit

ANI
Published Sep 29, 2021, 11:19 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2021, 11:19 am IST
The Congress leader will be laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various developmental projects during his visit
Rahul Gandhi at Kozhikode airport (ANI)
 Rahul Gandhi at Kozhikode airport (ANI)

Kozhikode: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Kozhikode airport in Karipur for his one-day visit to Kerala.

During the course of the day, the Wayanad MP is scheduled to visit Kozhikode and Malappuram.

 

The Congress leader will be laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various developmental projects during his visit.

"He will be inaugurating the HIMA Dialysis Center in Malappuram and a recreation centre for senior citizens in Kozhikode,' said sources.

They said Gandhi will also be laying the foundation stone of AIMER Business School in Kozhikode.

The Congress leader is scheduled to return to the national capital on Thursday morning, added sources.

...
Tags: wayanad lok sabha constituency, : rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi in kerala
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)


Latest From Nation

The apex court was hearing an application filed by Daiy seeking recall of the apex court's 2017 judgement. (Photo: PTI/File)

Court's power of contempt can't be taken away even by legislative enactment, says SC

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti (PTI)

Placed under house arrest again, claims Mehbooba Mufti

In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial. (Photo: AP)

India allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11 year olds in Novavax Covid vaccine trial

Agus P Saptono, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia (rajbhavan-maharashtra.gov.in)

Scope for better trade relations between Indonesia and India, says envoy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Unease over AIMIM's move to contest UP polls on issue of giving leadership to Muslims

Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns, many in race for top post

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submits his resignation letter to Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (PTI)

BJP MP Babul Supriyo joins Trinamul Congress

Babul Supriyo. (Photo: ANI)

Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab chief minister

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to the 58-year-old Channi at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan. (ANI)

Will BJP welcome Capt Amarinder Singh with minimum support price deal?

Amarinder Singh. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->