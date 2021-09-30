Nation Politics 29 Sep 2021 Jagan to launch CLAP ...
Jagan to launch CLAP on Oct. 2, release Aasara second tranche on Oct. 7

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 30, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that programmes under CLAP and Jagananna Swacha Sankalpam would be held for 100 days
  Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) at Vijayawada on October 2 and release the second tranche of Aasara scheme on October 7. Minister for panchayati raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that programmes under CLAP and Jagananna Swacha Sankalpam would be held for 100 days. He instructed officials to involve newly-elected sarpanchs, ward members, and MPPs.

MPTCs, ZPTCs and ZP chairpersons in the CLAP programme apart from starting state and district-level command control centres to ensure a hassle free CLAP implementation and Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam.

 

Ramachandra Reddy was addressing a review meeting of district collectors, joint collectors, DWMA project directors and other officials on YSR Aasara, Cheyutha and Jagannanna Swachh Sankalpam.

The minister said that the second installment of YSR Asara would benefit 78,75,599 women self-help groups. He said that the government has taken steps to repay loans of Rs 25,579 crore to self-help women in four installments. He mentioned that the first installment of Rs 6330.58 crore was paid to 78,08,101 women on September 11 last year and under the second tranche it will be to the tune of Rs 6,470.76 crore. The launch of the YSR Aasara in the districts would be on October 8 and it would be spread over 10 days. He instructed the officials to create awareness about business opportunities and employment avenues to women besides explaining about marketing opportunities and bank loans.

 

Ramachandra Reddy said that the government was providing all the resources required for sanitation programmes at the gram panchayat level. He called for appointment of green guards and green ambassadors to take forward Swachh Sankalpam.

Chief secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, panchayat raj commissioner Girija Shankar, SERP CEO A. Md Imtiaz, Swachchandra corporation MD Sampath Kumar and other officials participated in the programme.

Tags: ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, clean andhra pradesh (clap), aasara scheme, peddireddi ramachandra reddy, jagananna swacha sankalpam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


