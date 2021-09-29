Nation Politics 29 Sep 2021 Former Punjab CM Cap ...
Nation, Politics

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh reaches Home Minister Amit Shah's residence

ANI
Published Sep 29, 2021, 8:20 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2021, 8:28 pm IST
Capt Amarnider Singh had taken a dig at Sidhu over his resignation, saying that he is not a stable man
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (PTI Photo)
 Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reached the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday amid a fresh crisis in the ruling Congress in the state.

Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as Chief Minister earlier this month, had reached Delhi on Tuesday.

 

The Congress leader had told reporters on his arrival in the national capital that he had come to Delhi to vacate Kapurthala House. He had also said that he was not going to meet any political leader.

"I am here to vacate Kapurthala House (the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister in New Delhi). I am not going to meet any politician here," he had told reporters.

Singh's visit to Delhi has coincided with Congress in Punjab reeling under fresh crisis following resignation of PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday. A minister and some other leaders considered loyal to Sidhu also subsequently resigned.

 

Capt Amarnider Singh had taken a dig at Sidhu over his resignation, saying that he is not a stable man.

"I told you so...he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," Amarinder Singh had said in a tweet.

While stepping down as chief minister, Amarinder Singh had slammed the party leadership saying he had been let down.

The former chief minister had also said that he felt "humiliated" adding that he had been summoned thrice by the central leadership in the past two months. His media advisor Raveen Thukral had played down his visit to Delhi.

 

"Too much being read into Cap Amarinder Singh's visit to Delhi. He's on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Thukral said in a tweet yesterday.

Sidhu was made PCC chief by Congress leadership in July to stem infighting in Punjab Congress ahead of next year's assembly polls but the party is now grappling with a fresh crisis.

...
Tags: amarinder singh, amit shah, punjab congress, punjab, punjab assembly
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. (PTI Photo)

Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan tears into YSR Congress, says ready for battle

The pharmaceuticals company said that it is the only US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved vaccine, first launched in the US in 2015. (Representational Image: ANI)

MSD Pharmaceuticals launches gender-neutral HPV vaccine in India

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

BJP slams Siddaramaiah for 'Talibanis' jibe, calls him 'terrorist'

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is yet to take a decision in the matter. (AFP Photo)

Taliban writes to DGCA to resume commercial flights between India and Afghanistan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Unease over AIMIM's move to contest UP polls on issue of giving leadership to Muslims

Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter)

PM Modi gets a three-week birthday bash as popularity dips

BJP supporters perform rituals on the banks of river Ganga to celebrate 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Patna, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi reaches Kozhikode for one day Kerala visit

Rahul Gandhi at Kozhikode airport (ANI)

Amarinder hits out at Gandhi siblings: 'They are misguided'

Captain Amarinder Singh (Twitter)

Congress in disarray in UP, Priyanka rallies cancelled

In the last one year, visits of Priyanka Gandhi are very few. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->