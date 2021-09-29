Nation Politics 29 Sep 2021 Congress urges stude ...
Congress urges students, youth to throw out KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 29, 2021, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2021, 11:51 pm IST
To launch 65-day statewide agitation on Saturday
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy. (PTI Photo)
 Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy announced that the party would launch a 65-day long agitation 'Vidyarthi Nirudyogula Jung Siren' (War bugle of students and jobless) on Gandhi Jayanti demanding fee reimbursement, filling up of the over 1.91 lakh vacancies across government departments and unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 (a 2018 TRS manifesto assurance) to 60 lakh unemployed persons with retrospective effect from December 2018.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, along with Mohammed Ali Shabbir and B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Revanth Reddy demanded the state government to immediately clear dues of over Rs 4,000 crore towards fee reimbursement.

 

"Nearly 60 lakh youth will not get jobs unless people from all sections join forces and topple K Chandrasekhar Rao," he said while appealing for mass support for the agitation.

Soon after the launch of the agitation at Rajiv Chowk in Dilsukhnagar around 3 pm on Saturday, there will be a padayatra up to the statue of Telangana martyr Srikanth Chari at LB Nagar crossroads. Thousands of students and youth would be administered a pledge for waging a no-holds-barred battle against unemployment and other injustices committed by the TRS government, he said.

 

The Congress Lok Sabha member said that the agitation would be organised on a large scale at all mandal and Assembly-constituency levels apart from all universities.

"All that we seek are implementation of the promises Rao has made with regard to KG to PG free education, fee reimbursement, at least one job to each family and unemployment allowance to jobless youth," Revanth Reddy said.

Unable to bear the trauma following denial of fee reimbursement, several students committed suicide, he said.

Revanth Reddy said that the jobless include 26 lakh qualified youth, who have registered with the Telangana State Public Service Commission. At a rough estimate, the unemployment allowance has accrued to `one lakh to each jobless individual, he said.

 

Vidyarthi Nirudyogula Jung Siren will culminate on December 9.

