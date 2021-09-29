Nation Politics 29 Sep 2021 Can't compromis ...
Nation, Politics

Can't compromise on ethics, didn't want repeat of tainted leaders, officers: Sidhu

ANI
Published Sep 29, 2021, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2021, 12:40 pm IST
The Congress leader further said that there is a system of tainted leaders and officers in the state
Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)
 Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)

Chandigarh: A day after resigning as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday stated that he cannot compromise with his ethics, moral authority and pointed out that he didn't want a "repeat of a system of tainted leaders and officers in the state".

Sharing a video on Twitter, Sidhu said, "I have no personal rivalry with anyone. 17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make a difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion."
"I cannot compromise with my ethics, moral authority. What I witness is a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I cannot misguide high command nor can I let them be misguided," he said.

 

The Congress leader further said that there is a system of tainted leaders and officers in the state.

"I fought for issues concerning Punjab for a long time... There was a system of tainted leaders, officers, now you cannot repeat the same system again... I will stand by my principles," he said.

He also reiterated the quote from the resignation letter he sent to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday and said, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab."

 

Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.
Sidhu is reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23 following months of turmoil in the state Congress unit.

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress and triggered discussions and deliberations in the party. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts delivering.

 

This comes as a big blow to the Congress high command that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointing Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of the Chief Minister.

...
Tags: navjot singh sidhu, punjab congress, ethics, moral authority, punjab politics
Location: India, Chandigarh


Related Stories

Sidhu resigns as Punjab PCC President, gives Congress a jolt

Latest From Nation

Ramanareddy died at his home in Proddatur on Wednesday 6.30 am.

Prominent literary figure, politician MV Ramana Reddy dies at the age of 78

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur constituency Mamata Banerjee during her Assembly By-election campaign in Kolkata, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Heavy security cover for Bhabanipur bypoll, arrangements in place to tackle rain

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy (Photo: PTI/File)

JD(S) will field women candidates in 30-35 seats in 2023 assembly polls: Kumaraswamy

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 at a testing center. (Photo: AFP)

60 students of residential college near Bengaluru test positive for Covid



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Unease over AIMIM's move to contest UP polls on issue of giving leadership to Muslims

Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns, many in race for top post

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submits his resignation letter to Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (PTI)

BJP MP Babul Supriyo joins Trinamul Congress

Babul Supriyo. (Photo: ANI)

Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab chief minister

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to the 58-year-old Channi at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan. (ANI)

Will BJP welcome Capt Amarinder Singh with minimum support price deal?

Amarinder Singh. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->