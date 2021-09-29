Nation Politics 29 Sep 2021 BJP slams Siddaramai ...
Nation, Politics

BJP slams Siddaramaiah for 'Talibanis' jibe, calls him 'terrorist'

PTI
Published Sep 29, 2021, 4:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2021, 4:34 pm IST
The BJP state president was reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement on Sunday alleging that the BJP are 'Talibanis'
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)
 Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Mangaluru: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Siddaramaiah for his "Talibanis" jibe at the J P Nadda-led party, by calling him a 'Bhayotpaadaka' (terrorist).

"I feel that Siddaramaiah himself is a 'Bhayotpaadaka' (terrorist). He is in a precarious situation in Congress today, whenever he is in such a situation he gives such statements. His is a Taliban culture," he said.

 

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, most number of murders took place in the state.

Listing certain incidents like murders of Deepak Rao, Sharath Madiwala, Prashanth Poojary in Dakshina Kannada, Kuttappa in Madikeri, Kateel said about 24 Hindu workers were killed during Siddaramaiah's tenure.

"Also a woman was attacked in an ATM kiosk, a college going girl student was attacked at Sullia. All this happened during his rule, this is Taliban culture. So I said, he (Siddaramaiah) is like a 'Bhayotpaadaka", as most number of murders, extortions, and daily cow slaughters used to happen during his period..where does he have morality?" he added.

 

The BJP state president was reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement on Sunday alleging that the BJP are "Talibanis".

Calling the Congress a "sinking ship", Kateel claimed that "several people" from that party are prepared to join the BJP.

"Several people (from Congress) are in touch with us, but there is no need to be in a hurry. People don't believe that Congress will win the next election, who will go to Congress?" he asked in response to a question, and expressed confidence about BJP winning the 2023 assembly polls.

 

...
Tags: bjp, karnataka bjp, siddaramaiah, nalin kumar kateel
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


Latest From Nation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is yet to take a decision in the matter. (AFP Photo)

Taliban writes to DGCA to resume commercial flights between India and Afghanistan

Ramanareddy died at his home in Proddatur on Wednesday 6.30 am.

Prominent literary figure, politician MV Ramana Reddy dies at the age of 78

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur constituency Mamata Banerjee during her Assembly By-election campaign in Kolkata, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Heavy security cover for Bhabanipur bypoll, arrangements in place to tackle rain

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy (Photo: PTI/File)

JD(S) will field women candidates in 30-35 seats in 2023 assembly polls: Kumaraswamy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Unease over AIMIM's move to contest UP polls on issue of giving leadership to Muslims

Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter)

PM Modi gets a three-week birthday bash as popularity dips

BJP supporters perform rituals on the banks of river Ganga to celebrate 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Patna, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi reaches Kozhikode for one day Kerala visit

Rahul Gandhi at Kozhikode airport (ANI)

Amarinder hits out at Gandhi siblings: 'They are misguided'

Captain Amarinder Singh (Twitter)

Congress in disarray in UP, Priyanka rallies cancelled

In the last one year, visits of Priyanka Gandhi are very few. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->