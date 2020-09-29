The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Politics

Mayawati-led BSP joins hands with RLSP, backs Upendra Kushwaha for CM post

PTI
Published Sep 29, 2020, 6:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2020, 7:09 pm IST
Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) President Upendra Kushwaha (C) with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Bihar in-charge Ramji Singh Gautama (L) and Janwadi party leader Sanjay Singh Chauhan (R) during a joint press conference, ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has said her party will form an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Samaj Party (RLSP) whose president Upendra Kushwaha will be its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The objective of this alliance will be to provide equal rights to Dalits, adivasis, minorities, upper casts and the marginalised sections of society in politics, government and daily life, she said.

 

"Our party has decided to ally with RSLP in Bihar and its chief Upendra Kushwaha will be the Chief Minister of Bihar, if voted to power," Mayawati said.

She said while a number of governments with alliances were formed in Bihar, none of them worked for the welfare of the poor and Dalits.

"As election approached, Centre and Bihar government which were sleeping for past five years have showered announcements but people understand everything. This time they (people) will not come under the influence of anyone," she said.

 

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Bihar needs a government that follows the principle of "Sarvjan Hitay, Sarvjan Sukhay" (government for everyone's interest and welfare).

The three-phase Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on October 28, November 3 and November 8 while the results will be announced on November 10.

