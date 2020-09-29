The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  DC VS SRH Match 11, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: SUN 160/4, Overs 19.4, DEL VS SUN Match 11, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Politics 29 Sep 2020 Bypolls to 56 Assemb ...
Nation, Politics

Bypolls to 56 Assembly seats across 12 states on November 3

PTI
Published Sep 29, 2020, 8:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2020, 8:06 pm IST
The bypolls for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and two assembly seats in Manipur would be held on November 7.
Election Commission of India.
 Election Commission of India.

New Delhi: Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats spread across 12 states will be held on November 3 and 7, the Election Commission said Tuesday, but did not announce "at this stage" by-elections to seven assembly constituencies in four others states.

While bypolls to 54 assembly seats would be held on November 3, those for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and two assembly seats in Manipur would be held on November 7.

 

The votes for all the bypolls will be counted on November 10, alongside the counting of votes for the general assembly elections in Bihar.

Before announcing the schedule, the poll panel issued a separate statement on Tuesday to say that it has decided not to hold "at this stage" assembly bypolls in seven seats across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal.

The decision has been taken based on inputs received from the chief secretaries and poll officials in these states, the poll panel said in the release.

While there are two vacancies each in the assemblies of Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, one seat is vacant in the West Bengal legislature.

 

The term of the legislative assemblies of the four states would end on different dates between May and June next year.

Besides the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha bypoll in Bihar, by-elections are being held to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Most of these 28 seats fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP.

After the resignations of the Congress members, the Kamal Nath-led government lost majority and the BJP returned to power.

Earlier, the EC had said that bypolls are pending in 64 assembly seats. But the figure now stands at 63, including the seven seats in four states where the schedule was not announced on Tuesday.

 

The reason is that the number of vacant seats in some states has changed due to various reasons, including court cases.

"The figures are not static. We go by the number of clear vacancies on a given date," a senior official explained.

Eight assembly seats are going for bypolls in Gujarat, followed by seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana.

...
Tags: bypolls, election commission of india, madhya pradesh assembly bypolls


Latest From Nation

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) President Upendra Kushwaha (C) with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Bihar in-charge Ramji Singh Gautama (L) and Janwadi party leader Sanjay Singh Chauhan (R) during a joint press conference, ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Mayawati-led BSP joins hands with RLSP, backs Upendra Kushwaha for CM post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

PM Modi blasts Opposition, accuses it of opposing reforms just for the sake of it

Hindu activists climb up the dome of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya which was quickly demolished by end of the day. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case to be delivered on Wednesday

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Supreme Court seeks J-K administration's response on Mehbooba Mufti detention plea



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Live: SUN 160/4, Overs 19.4, DEL VS SUN Match 11, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 11, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Tewatia credits his performance to playing in the Ranjis with three India spinners

“When I was not able to hit, I was under pressure, but Sanju told me that it’s a matter of one hit and I was waiting for that one hit,” Tewatia said about his match-winning knock against KXIP. (Photo | Instagram - rahultewatia20)
 

No one can play like Dhoni, self-effacing Sanju Samson says, dismissing comparison

“I only focus on my game, what I can do, how I can do it best and how I can win matches,” the Keralite added on the eve of his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders here. (Photo | Instagram - imsanjusamson)
 

Can KKR outdo a Rajasthan Royals team that chased down the highest total?

Rajasthan Royals batsmen Steve Smith and Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

RCB win Super Over, but MI’s Kishan and Pollard are the stars

Virat Kohli after three bad matches did the needful in the end as Jasprit Bumrah coudn’t defend a seven-run target with India captain winning it with a last ball boundary. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs MI Match 10, RCB won by 4, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS MI Match 10, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi blasts Opposition, accuses it of opposing reforms just for the sake of it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

Rahul's backroom control and inaccessibility caused dissent in Congress

Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)

Fewer phases of polling for Bihar elections due to corona scare

Ticket seekers wait outside the Janata Dal (United) office to meet Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (PTI)

Another statue of Periyar found smeared with saffron dye

Rationalist E V Ramaswamy Peiyar is a Dravidian icon. Defacement of his statues has become a regular occurrence in Tamil Nadu.

Top generals' meet at LAC today on Ladakh border standoff

An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China, at Manali-Leh highway. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham