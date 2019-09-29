TRS tries to split Congress from allies

TPCC leaders have met state leaders of the CPI and the Telugu Desam and requested their support in Huzurnagar.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is trying to isolate the Congress from its friendly parties in the Huzurnagar byelection. The Telugu Desam has decided to contest in Huzurnagar and TRS leaders are trying to get the support of the CPI.

TPCC leaders have met state leaders of the CPI and the Telugu Desam and requested their support in Huzurnagar. AICC leaders also held discussions with the Left party’s national leaders.

The CPI and TD were partners in the People’s Front, headed by the Congress, in the Assembly elections in December 2018. TPCC leaders expected its allies to extend support in the byelection. While TPCC leaders are discussing their plans with the state and national leadership of the CPI, TRS leaders are discussing with local CPI leaders. A senior TRS leader said, “The CPI has no strength in Huzurnagar but if it supports the TRS candidate, it will affect the morale of Congress leaders and cadre.”

The Telangana TD has decided to contest the byelection, taking TPCC leaders by surprise. The TD did not contest the Lok Sabha elections in the state earlier this year.

Former AP chief minister and TD president, N. Chandrababu Naidu, held discussions with TS leaders on Saturday at NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad. After the meeting, the TD announced that it has decided to contest the byelection and Mr Naidu will announce the candidate on Sunday.

Some leaders and workers from Huzurnagar came to Hyderabad and reportedly told Mr Naidu that TD should field a candidate in the byelection. The TD leadership is considering the names of Mr Kiranmai and Mr Narsireddy.