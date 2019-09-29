K Chandrasekhar Rao appoints 37 incharges for Huzurnagar bypoll

Hyderabad: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has appointed 37 leaders as incharges for the Huzurnagar bypoll, nine from the Vysyas, six Muslims, three Brahmins, eight each from STs and Kammas, and three from the Yadava community.

For the ST voters, Mr Rao has named minister Satyavathi Rathod, MP Maloth Kavitha Naik and MLAs Ravin-dra Kumar, Shankar Naik and R. Babu Rao.

For the Kammas are P. Ajay Kumar and MLAs N. Bhaskar Rao, A. Gandhi, M. Gopi-nath and K. Konappa.

For the Yadava votes, he has roped in MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MP, and MLAs Nomula Narasimaiah and B. Mallaiah Yadav.

The eight-member team of the Yadava community is headed by Bigala Ganesh Gupta.