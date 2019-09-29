Nation Politics 29 Sep 2019 Joining TRS? Mohamme ...
Nation, Politics

Joining TRS? Mohammed Azharuddin mum

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Sep 29, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Against this backdrop, rumours are rife in political circles of Azharuddin joining the TRS.
Hyderabad: Keeping speculation alive, Mohammed Azharuddin, former captain of the Indian cricket team and newly elected president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, refused to comment on whether he is going to join the TRS.

Azharuddin, a former MP, is working president of the state Congress Committee.

 

There were speculations in political circles since the general elections in May that Azharuddin will be joining the ruling party and contest from Secundera-bad.  

In the elections to the HCA, the TRS is said to have been supportive of Azharuddin and prevented former HCA office-bearer G. Vivek from getting the post as he had resigned from the TRS to join the BJP.

Against this backdrop, rumours are rife in political circles of Azharuddin joining the TRS. He met TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao at Buddha Bhavan for some time.

When reporters asked Azharuddin about his joining the TRS, he refused to comment and said that it was a courtesy call and they did not discuss politics. He later met education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

