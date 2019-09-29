Nation Politics 29 Sep 2019 Former BSF constable ...
Nation, Politics

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav joins Jannayak Janata Party

ANI
Published Sep 29, 2019, 6:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 6:42 pm IST
Last month Chautala led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) entered into a poll alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Haryana has the strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs and none for STs (Photo: Facebook)
 Haryana has the strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs and none for STs (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF constable who was dismissed from service after he had released a video in 2017 on quality of food served to soldiers, joined Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) here on Sunday in presence of its leader Dushyant Chautala.

Last month Chautala led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) entered into a poll alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

 

Interestingly, the JJP had contested the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) where it had to suffer a humiliating defeat being unable to secure even a single seat.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Yadav had filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate, however, his candidature was rejected by the returning officer after he failed to submit a certificate on whether or not he was dismissed from the service for corruption or disloyalty to the government.

In January 2017, he had posted four videos on social media which showed him complaining about unpalatable food at his camp along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Haryana has the strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs and none for STs. There are 1.82 crore registered voters in the state out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has slated the single-phase voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.

The process of filing nominations for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls began on September 27.

The last date of filing nominations is October 4 and the scrutiny will take place on October 5. The candidates can withdraw their nomination till October 7.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jannayak janata party, tej bahadur yadav, bahujan samaj party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The party has named Kota Rama Rao for Huzurnagar assembly constituency in Telangana. (Photo: File)

BJP releases list of 32 candidates for by-polls in 13 states

She has also approved the candidatures of Sayeeda Banu from the Kishanganj Assembly seat in Bihar, Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa in Rajasthan, Harendra Mirdha from the Khinwsar Assembly constituency in Rajasthan and Mannu Devi for the Balha-SC Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, it added. (Photo: File)

Congress announces candidates for bypolls in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan

According to party sources, new entrants in the party in Haryana and Maharashtra would be considered while distributing tickets. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra, Haryana polls: PM Modi chairs CEC meet for first final list

EC's decision, however, was not hailed by the opposition -- Congress and JD (S). The opposition said it has lost faith in the EC and termed the decision as 'arbitrary.' (Photo: Representational)

K'taka bypolls: Opposition angry over EC's decision as BJP gets upper hand



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sony-Marvel feud ends as they reunite to produce third Spider-Man film; read details

Tom Holland.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP releases list of 32 candidates for by-polls in 13 states

The party has named Kota Rama Rao for Huzurnagar assembly constituency in Telangana. (Photo: File)

Congress announces candidates for bypolls in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan

She has also approved the candidatures of Sayeeda Banu from the Kishanganj Assembly seat in Bihar, Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa in Rajasthan, Harendra Mirdha from the Khinwsar Assembly constituency in Rajasthan and Mannu Devi for the Balha-SC Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, it added. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra, Haryana polls: PM Modi chairs CEC meet for first final list

According to party sources, new entrants in the party in Haryana and Maharashtra would be considered while distributing tickets. (Photo: ANI)

BJP to finalise candidates for Maharashtra, Haryana polls after CEC meet today

Source also state that mass leaders who joined from Congress and NCP in Maharashtra will also be given tickets. (File Photo)

Whole administration protecting, embracing Chinmayanand: Priyanka Gandhi

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi also posted a media report that claimed that administrative officials performed Chinamayanand's 'aarti' a year ago. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham