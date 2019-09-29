Nation Politics 29 Sep 2019 BJP releases list of ...
BJP releases list of 32 candidates for by-polls in 13 states

Published Sep 29, 2019, 6:34 pm IST
The results will be announced on October 24.
The party has named Kota Rama Rao for Huzurnagar assembly constituency in Telangana. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list of 32 candidates for by-bolls across 13 states scheduled for October 21.

From Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded Kirat Singh from Gangoh, Bharat Bhushan Gupta from Rampur, Rajkumar Sahyogi from Iglas, Suresh Tiwari from Lucknow Cantonment, Surendra Maithani from Govindnagar, Anand Shukla from Manikpur, Ambarish Rawat from Zaidpur, Rajesh Singh from Jabalpur, Saroj Sonkar from Balha and Vijay Rajbhar from Ghosi assembly constituency.

The party has named Kota Rama Rao for Huzurnagar assembly constituency in Telangana.

Sonam Tshering Venchuangpa will contest from Martam-Rumtek and Yong Tshering Lepcha from Gangtok assembly seat in Sikkim.

For the two seats in Punjab - Phagwara and Mukerian -- the party has fielded Rajesh Bagga and Jangi Lal Mahajan, respectively.

Sushila Seegda will fight from Mandawa assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

The party has selected Raveesh Thantri Kuntar, C G Rajagopal, K P Prakash Babu, K Surendran and S Suresh for Manjeshwar, Ernakulam, Aroor, Konni, Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituencies in Kerala, respectively.

For the two assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh - Dharamshala and Pacchad - BJP has fielded Vishal Nehriya and Reena Kashyap, respectively.

In Assam, the party has named Bijay Malakar from Ratabari, Towfiqur Rahman from Jania, Rajen Borthakur from Rangapara and Nabanita Handique from Sonari.

BJP's Switi Singh will contest from Bihar's Kishanganj, Lachuram Kashyap from Chhattisgarh's Chitrakot, Bhanu Bhuriya from Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, Joshua Warjri from Meghalaya's Shella and Sanat Gadtia from Odisha's Bijepur.

 

