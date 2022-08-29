  
Nation, In Other News

OU Arts College edifice victim of indifference

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHEKER SHIVARATHRI
Published Aug 29, 2022, 7:24 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2022, 7:51 am IST
The magnificent and elegant edifice of the Osmania University's Arts College in pink granite stone is gradually turning into a picture of neglect.
 The magnificent and elegant edifice of the Osmania University’s Arts College in pink granite stone is gradually turning into a picture of neglect. (DC)

HYDERABAD: The magnificent and elegant edifice of the Osmania University’s Arts College in pink granite stone is gradually turning into a picture of neglect.

The splendour of the interiors of the 83-year-old heritage structure is now in jeopardy because of the state government’s stepmotherly attitude and the authorities' indifference. The walls of the structure have developed several cracks. The building's inadequate upkeep and roof leaks reveal the officials' disregard for the historical building, which is home to more than 1,500 students from all over the world. The walls of the college, formally called University College of Arts and Social Sciences, are covered in green patches, which will severely impact the structure. The severe rains this year have only made things worse. There are numerous areas where the building's inside walls appear to be damp.

A number of Arts College students bemoaned that the building’s ceiling is leaking in numerous places. They claimed that the building's deplorable state was a major source of concern for them.

Two-and-a-half years back, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary (urban development), announced that the HMDA would pay Rs 3 crore for the restorations of the iconic building while he was the in-charge Vice-Chancellor.

The Osmania University administration is yet to begin the renovations, though. Nothing has changed, according to university officials, since Arvind Kumar announced the Rs 3 crore funding, following the appointment of the full-time Vice-Chancellor. Arts College principal Professor C. Ganesh told Deccan Chronicle that experts from the HMDA had inspected the building and submitted a detailed project report to the executive council (EC) of the university. The EC approved the budget of Rs 3 crore for the repair works from the varsity’s exchequer.

Prof. C. Ganesh said the main problem was with the roof of the building which was entirely covered with black paint. He said since the building is a heritage structure, experts who deal with such buildings are required to take up the repair works. He stated that the OU officials would call for tenders in a month. Once the tender process is completed, repair works will be taken up, he added.

