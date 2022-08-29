32 TD members join YSRC

Gudivada Amaranth said 2,744 Tidco houses being built at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore in Satyanarayanapuram village under Anakapalli district would be ready by December this year. — Facebook

Visakhapatnam: Minister for industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath welcomed the TD members who joined the YSRC in Anakapalli on Monday.

Former sarpanch Dadi Rajeswari, local leader Peddisetti Ramesh and 30 others quit the TD and pledged support to the ruling party. They told reporters that they were attracted by the welfare schemes launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the last three years. Welcoming them, the minister presented shawls and party scarves.

Later speaking to the reporters, Amaranth said 2,744 Tidco houses being built at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore in Satyanarayanapuram village under Anakapalli district would be ready by December this year. He said an amount of Rs 18.6 crore was being spent on basic infrastructure facilities and the housing colony would have an underground drainage system.