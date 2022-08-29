  
Nation Politics 29 Aug 2022 32 TD members join Y ...
Nation, Politics

32 TD members join YSRC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 29, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2022, 12:28 am IST
Gudivada Amaranth said 2,744 Tidco houses being built at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore in Satyanarayanapuram village under Anakapalli district would be ready by December this year. — Facebook
 Gudivada Amaranth said 2,744 Tidco houses being built at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore in Satyanarayanapuram village under Anakapalli district would be ready by December this year. — Facebook

Visakhapatnam: Minister for industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath welcomed the TD members who joined the YSRC in Anakapalli on Monday.

Former sarpanch Dadi Rajeswari, local leader Peddisetti Ramesh and 30 others quit the TD and pledged support to the ruling party. They told reporters that they were attracted by the welfare schemes launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the last three years. Welcoming them, the minister presented shawls and party scarves.

Later speaking to the reporters, Amaranth said 2,744 Tidco houses being built at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore in Satyanarayanapuram village under Anakapalli district would be ready by December this year. He said an amount of Rs 18.6 crore was being spent on basic infrastructure facilities and the housing colony would have an underground drainage system.

...
Tags: td members join ysrc in anakapalli
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The number of crime against women has gone up to 17,752 in 2021 against 17,089 in 2020 with the rate of total crime against women registered being at 67.2 per cent and the rate of filing chargesheets at 93.5 per cent in 2021. — Representatoinal Image/By Arrangement

Human trafficking cases dip in AP in 2021

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy set to visit YSR Kadapa (DC File Image)

CM to visit YSR Kadapa to take part in several programmes from Sept. 1 to 3

Intermediate student dies by suicide after college management refuses to give certificates (DC File Image)

Inter student ends life after college refuses to give him certificates

A man attempted suicide at a meeting by CM K Chandrashekar Rao in Peddapalli constituency (Photo: CMO Telangana Twitter)

Youth tries suicide at KCR meeting in Peddapalli



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assam CM calls for five national capitals to end regional disparity

A file photo of New Delhi's Connaught Place (Image: PTI)

BJP will lose deposit in Munugode, TRS will sweep: Jagadish Reddy

File photo of minister for energy G. Jagadish Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

'Was forced to leave my home,' Ghulam Nabi Azad after quitting Congress

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad interacts with the media, at his residence in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

TS must have double engine 'sarkar', says Minister Verma

News
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->