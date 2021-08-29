Nation Politics 29 Aug 2021 Lokayukta directs AP ...
Nation, Politics

Lokayukta directs AP to order CB-CID probe into TD MLC Ashok Babu’s service records

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 29, 2021, 1:11 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2021, 8:50 am IST
B. Mehar Kumar charged that the MLC’s service record shows him as a commerce graduate though he was not
Justice Lakshman Reddy called for a report from the special CS of the commercial taxes department. After pursuing his report, he said that it can be logically concluded that the wrong entry relates to Ashok Babu’s BCom qualification and it was struck down later as this was fraught with serious consequences. — DC file photo
 Justice Lakshman Reddy called for a report from the special CS of the commercial taxes department. After pursuing his report, he said that it can be logically concluded that the wrong entry relates to Ashok Babu’s BCom qualification and it was struck down later as this was fraught with serious consequences. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Justice P. Lakshman Reddy has directed the AP government to order a CB-CID probe into the service record of P. Ashok Babu, former leader of APNGOs, who is now a Telugu Desam Legislative Council member, on charges of tampering records.

The Lokayukta issued the interim order after hearing a complaint from B. Mehar Kumar, president of AP Commercial Taxes Employees Association, who charged that the MLC’s service record shows him as a commerce graduate despite him not being one. He said that some staff members and officials, who were maintaining service records, were manipulated into entering wrong information about Ashok Babu’s academic qualifications.

 

Justice Lakshman Reddy called for a report from the special CS of the commercial taxes department. After pursuing his report, he said that it can be logically concluded that the wrong entry relates to Ashok Babu’s BCom qualification and it was struck down later as this was fraught with serious consequences.

Though the action of striking down entries cannot be attributed to any particular person at this stage, it was obviously done at the behest of Ashok Babu as that wrong entry could emerge as incriminating evidence against him in the future, Justice Lakshman Reddy said.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh lokayukta justice p. lakshman reddy, cb-cid probe, p. ashok babu service record, b. mehar kumar, president of ap commercial taxes employees association, commerce graduate
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 29 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal (R-U) districts. — Representational image/Twitter

Heavy rain continues to lash many parts of Hyderabad

TD activists, led by former Kakinada city MLA V. Kondababu, take out a cycle rally against hike in petrol, diesel and gas prices in Kakinada on Saturday. — DC Image/A. Manikanta Kumar

TD state-wide protest against hike in price of fuel, essentials

APVBS president Pavuluri Hanumantha Rao said there are 25 lakh Viswa Brahmins in the state. Since their issues and problems have not been resolved yet, they have formed their own sangham. — Twitter

Will resolve Brahmamgari Matham issue: Minister

The first category are those who were infected in the first wave and have completed six months of vaccination. The other categories are those who do not follow the guidelines of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and frequent sanitisation. — Representational image/PTI

COVID-19: Breakthrough infections on the rise in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TS TD president L. Ramana joins TRS, plans for Huzurabad win

TRS warking President KT Rama Rao greets former TDP president L Ramana after giving him the party membership at Telangana Bhavan. (P.Surendra/DC)

TMC erupts after Bengal BJP calls Didi 'lady Taliban'

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi meet Mamata Banerjee in Delhi; say 'India needs change'

Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on Thursday. (Image: Twitter/@safilAitc)

Terror forces can dominate for some time, but their existence not permanent: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple projects in Gujarat, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu BJP leader La. Ganesan appointed as new governor of Manipur

Tamil Nadu BJP leader La. Ganesan. (DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->