KCR trying to incite Andhra-Telangana sentiments for political mileage: Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 29, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2021, 8:38 am IST
Revanth Reddy said Chandrashekar Rao and Rama Rao had praised Naidu several times in the past for their own benefit
He said the Congress high command positively reacted to the success of the Rajiv Rythu Bharosa Deeksha in Armoor of Nizamabad district and gave him a chance to become the TPCC president. (DC file photo)
HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao is trying to incite Andhra-Telangana sentiments to gain political mileage for himself. Realising that the time of the TRS is up, Chandrashekar Rao is trying to bring the name of Telugu Desam president Chandrababu Naidu into local politics to rouse emotions, he alleged.

An example of this, he said, was the TRS mouthpiece Namasthe Telangana stating that the situation in Telangana state now is like that of the united Andhra Pradesh when Naidu was active here. Revanth was speaking at a party meeting at the Bodhan Assembly constituency in Kompally.

 

He said TRS leaders were accusing him of playing Naidu’s games in TS. “Chandrababu Naidu is in no way connected to Telangana and his Telugu Desam has lost its base here." 

Notably, during the peak of the Telangana state movement, in 2009, Chandrashekar Rao had forged an alliance with the TD and his son K.T. Rama Rao was elected as an MLA in alliance with the TD," the Congress leader said.

Revanth Reddy said Chandrashekar Rao and Rama Rao had praised Naidu several times in the past for their own benefit. Sonia Gandhi realised a 60-year-long dream of the people here and granted the Telangana state and hence he was inspired to join the Congress. "The TRS would be taught a fitting lesson" if it linked the name of Chandrababu Naidu to him. The real enemy of Telangana state is Chandrashekar Rao, not Naidu, he said.

 

He said the Congress high command positively reacted to the success of the Rajiv Rythu Bharosa Deeksha in Armoor of Nizamabad district and gave him a chance to become the TPCC president. 

Farmers of Nizamabad district are progressive and they had played an active role in the Telangana movement. These farmers had also defeated the CM’s daughter K. Kavitha in the Lok Sabha elections, he said. 

Former minister Sudarshan Reddy, TPCC general secretary Gadugu Gangadhar, former government whip Eravathri Anil, senior leaders Taher Bin Hamdan, Nagesh Reddy, Kesha Venu, Abid Hussain and others were present.

 

