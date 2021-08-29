Nation Politics 29 Aug 2021 Congress appoints di ...
Congress appoints district presidents for Kerala unit

ANI
Published Aug 29, 2021, 10:34 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2021, 10:34 am IST
The party also appreciated the contributions of outgoing DCC Presidents in its statement
PK Faisal has been appointed as the president of the Kasargod district unit. (Photo: PTI)
 PK Faisal has been appointed as the president of the Kasargod district unit. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday appointed the chiefs of the District Congress Committees of the Kerala unit of the party.

PK Faisal has been appointed as the president of the Kasargod district unit, Martin George as the chief of Kannur unit while ND Appachan will lead the Wayanad district unit of Congress, B Babu Prasad will be leading the Alappuzha district unit.

 

"Advocate K Praveen Kumar has been appointed as president of Kozhikode district unit of the Congress, Advocate VS Joy has been given charge of Malappuram district, and A Thankappan will now lead Palakkad district unit of the party," Congress said in the statement.

"Jose Valloor will lead Thrissur unit of the party, whereas Mohammed Shiyas will be the chief of Ernakulam, CP Mathew of ldukki and Nattakom Suresh for Kottayam," it said.

The party also appreciated the contributions of outgoing DCC Presidents in its statement undersigned by KC Venugopal, General Secretary of the party.

 

...
