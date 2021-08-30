BJP will wrest power in Telangana in 2023, says Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Sunday that the BJP will wrest power from the TRS in 2023 and its chief minister will hoist the saffron flag at Golconda fort.

“Pseudo secularists are blaming the BJP as a religious party. The BJP will not go against Muslims; at the same time, it protects the interests of the Hindus,” he said, adding, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to bring cheer among the Muslims.”

He said the triple talaq bill helped Muslim women to live with dignity and self-respect. “Muslims are facing severe poverty and they need support from governments. The BJP-led NDA government introduced the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme to provide housing to all including Muslims,” he said.

The Praja Sangrama Yatra entered its second day on Sunday. Sanjay along with MLA T. Raja Singh, party leaders and activists continued the padayatra from Mehadipatnam to Golconda. BJP activists welcomed him en route.

At a public meeting, Sanjay alleged that the MIM is responsible for not extending the Metro Rail to the Old City. “If Metro Rail came to Old City, Muslim youth would have had a lot of employment opportunities,” he said.

Sanjay assured the people that once the BJP comes to power, it would extend the Metro Rail to Old City. “The BJP will win the Huzurabad byelection,” he said.

During his speeches, the BJP chief remembered party veterans Baddam Balreddy and Ale Narendra. BJP, BJYM, Mahila Morcha and other activists took part in the padayatra.