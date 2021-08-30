Nation Politics 29 Aug 2021 BJP wants Telugu uni ...
BJP wants Telugu university in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 30, 2021, 3:39 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2021, 7:10 am IST
BJP activists took out a procession of bullock carts led by their state president. The procession, amid folk dances
 Somu Veerraju accused the state government of not giving priority to Telugu when compared to English, though Telugu language is spoken by nearly nine crore people. (Twitter)

Kakinada: Bharatiya Janata Party state president Somu Veerraju has demanded that the government should set up a Telugu University in Andhra Pradesh and take steps to protect Telugu language in AP.

Veerraju was speaking after launching the Telugu Language Protection Week celebrations at Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. Earlier, BJP activists took out a procession of bullock carts led by their state president. The procession, amid folk dances, started from Ramalayam Centre on Anala Venkatapparao Road to AKC College.

 

Veerraju accused the state government of not giving priority to Telugu when compared to English, though Telugu language is spoken by nearly nine crore people. He also criticised the state government for neglecting to bring Telugu University to AP.

The BJP state president called upon people to protect and save their Telugu mother-tongue. In this connection, he pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking steps to introduce Telugu medium in engineering education.

BJP Rajamahendravaram parliamentary district president Parimi Radhakrishna, party state general secretary Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju, vice president Relangi Sridevi, P. Venugopal, K. Bala Subrahmanyam and Bommula Dattu were among those present.

 

Meanwhile, Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, in a twitter message, appreciated former chief minister late N.T. Rama Rao and the former minister late N. Harikrishna for successfully propagating Telugu Language and showing power of Telugu people in New Delhi.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


