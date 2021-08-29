Nation Politics 29 Aug 2021 Assembly session in ...
Nation, Politics

Assembly session in September to discuss Dalit Bandhu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 29, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Rao wants to reveal his plans to mobilise Rs 1.7 lakh crore required for implementing the scheme
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is planning to convene a session of the Legislative Assembly in September during which he will unveil his government's roadmap for implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme and plans to bring similar schemes for the Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes communities, minorities and other castes.

Rao wants to reveal his plans to mobilise Rs 1.7 lakh crore required for implementing the scheme. Official sources said Rao is tentatively planning for the session either in the middle or last week of September.

 

There is also a constitutional obligation on the state government to convene the session before September 26. As per norms, the Assembly has to meet every six months. It last met in March for the Budget session, which ended on March 26.

Sources said that Rao is planning to pass legislation to accord 'constitutional status' to Dalit Bandhu to ensure that this will remain a continuous scheme, irrespective of whichever party comes to power.

While addressing the TRS state executive meeting on August 24, the CM disclosed his plans to bring schemes for BCs, STs and minorities on the lines of Dalit Bandhu. He wants a debate in the Assembly on Dalit Bandhu and other schemes aimed at the economic and social empowerment of other castes and religions.

 

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, dalit bandhu, telangana budget session
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

When contacted, KMC commissioner DK Balaji said the government has accorded sanctions for construction of STP against a projected cost of `79.78 crore. (Twitter)

KMC accused of letting sewage discharges into Tungabhadra

The burden of pending cases at police stations will decrease if complaints are resolved at the Lok Adalat. She told the police to complete investigation into pending cases within the prescribed time limit and issue warrants immediately. — DC file photo

Mega Lok Adalat in Karimnagar on September 11

Private schools are asking their entire staff to produce certificates of them being vaccinated. Representational Image. (PTI)

Private schools rushing to get all staff vaccinated

Justice Lakshman Reddy called for a report from the special CS of the commercial taxes department. After pursuing his report, he said that it can be logically concluded that the wrong entry relates to Ashok Babu’s BCom qualification and it was struck down later as this was fraught with serious consequences. — DC file photo

Lokayukta directs AP to order CB-CID probe into TD MLC Ashok Babu’s service records



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TS TD president L. Ramana joins TRS, plans for Huzurabad win

TRS warking President KT Rama Rao greets former TDP president L Ramana after giving him the party membership at Telangana Bhavan. (P.Surendra/DC)

Terror forces can dominate for some time, but their existence not permanent: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple projects in Gujarat, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Setback to Congress as another MLA joins ruling BJP in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Sushanta Borgohain, who resigned from Congress to join BJP. — PTI

Shillong tense, petrol bombs hurled at CM Conrad's house

Conrad Sangma, Chief minister of Meghalaya. (Photo:PTI)

No deal with NSO, Pegasus: Ministry of Defence

Minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->