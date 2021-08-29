Assembly session in September to discuss Dalit Bandhu

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is planning to convene a session of the Legislative Assembly in September during which he will unveil his government's roadmap for implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme and plans to bring similar schemes for the Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes communities, minorities and other castes.

Rao wants to reveal his plans to mobilise Rs 1.7 lakh crore required for implementing the scheme. Official sources said Rao is tentatively planning for the session either in the middle or last week of September.

There is also a constitutional obligation on the state government to convene the session before September 26. As per norms, the Assembly has to meet every six months. It last met in March for the Budget session, which ended on March 26.

Sources said that Rao is planning to pass legislation to accord 'constitutional status' to Dalit Bandhu to ensure that this will remain a continuous scheme, irrespective of whichever party comes to power.

While addressing the TRS state executive meeting on August 24, the CM disclosed his plans to bring schemes for BCs, STs and minorities on the lines of Dalit Bandhu. He wants a debate in the Assembly on Dalit Bandhu and other schemes aimed at the economic and social empowerment of other castes and religions.