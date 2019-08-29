Nation Politics 29 Aug 2019 Unfit for post of J& ...
Unfit for post of J&K governor: Adhir Chowdhury attacks Satya Pal Malik

Published Aug 29, 2019, 3:43 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 3:43 pm IST
He urged BJP to convene an all-party meeting at the earliest and take all political parties into confidence regarding the Kashmir issue.
New Delhi: In a scathing attack, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday lashed out at Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik over his 'political juvenile' remark on Rahul Gandhi, saying that such comments do not suit the stature of a governor and should be declared unfit for the post.

"Nothing can be worse if the Jammu and Kashmir Governor makes such unconstitutional statements. Such comments do not suit the stature of a governor. He should be declared unfit for the post. I also said earlier that this governor is behaving like the BJP's spokesperson," he told ANI.

 

On Wednesday, Malik said that Gandhi behaved liked like a 'political juvenile' over Kashmir issue.

"I do not wish to talk about Rahul Gandhi because he is a boy belonging to a renowned family of the country. But he has behaved like a 'political juvenile'. As a result, his name has been mentioned in Pakistan's letter to the United Nations," the Governor had said.

Chowdhury asserted that Congress' stand on Kashmir issue has been very clear and said that anyone who does not "dances to the tune" of BJP will be declared as an anti-national.

“Rahul Gandhi made it clear on Kashmir and Pakistan's statements on Wednesday. Despite this, the ruling party's propaganda machinery is continuing to hurl undemocratic abuses against him," the Berhampore MP said.

He urged BJP to convene an all-party meeting at the earliest and take all political parties into confidence regarding the Kashmir issue.

"The government should convene an all-party meeting and take all political parties into confidence because this issue cannot be taken for a ride. The meeting should be held on what is actually transpiring in Kashmir and the future steps being taken by the government," said Chowdhury.

Recently, the Parliament passed a resolution abrogating Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and a Bill bifurcating the former state into two Union Territories.

