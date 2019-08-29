Nation Politics 29 Aug 2019 Sitaram Yechury leav ...
Nation, Politics

Sitaram Yechury leaves for J&K after Supreme Court's nod

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 29, 2019, 9:30 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 9:30 am IST
This would be Yechury’s second attempt in as many weeks to go to Srinagar.
After receiving Supreme Court’s nod, Communist Party of India (M) leader Sitaram Yechury has left for Srinagar from Delhi airport to meet his party leader and former MLA Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 After receiving Supreme Court's nod, Communist Party of India (M) leader Sitaram Yechury has left for Srinagar from Delhi airport to meet his party leader and former MLA Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After receiving Supreme Court’s nod, Communist Party of India (M) leader Sitaram Yechury has left for Srinagar from Delhi airport to meet his party leader and former MLA Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury would become the first political leader from outside Jammu and Kashmir to enter the Union Territory on Thursday since the nullification of Article 370 in early August.

 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted him permission to meet his Communist Party of India (Marxist) colleague Yousuf Tarigami, whose health condition is unknown during the clampdown on political leaders that followed the scrapping of the law granting J&K special status.

This would be Yechury’s second attempt in as many weeks to go to Srinagar.

“The Supreme Court has permitted me to go to Srinagar and see Com Yousuf Tarigami and ‘report’ back to them on the condition of his health. Once I meet him, return and report to the Court, I will make a more detailed statement,” Yechury tweeted hours after he got the permission to travel.

Last Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with a delegation of Opposition leaders, were sent back from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar airport.

...
Tags: sitaram yechury, supreme court, jammu and kashmir, article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


