BS Yediyurappa passes buck to top brass on Cabinet berths

Bengaluru: With Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa trying to pacify ministers unhappy with their portfolios, and MLAs who missed the bus during the recent Cabinet formation, by passing the buck to the BJP national leadership and telling them it took the decisions on the composition of the state Cabinet and portfolios, the rebellion seems to be petering out.

While ministers, R. Ashok and C.T. Ravi are not entirely convinced, they have decided not to make any fuss at this point as they are afraid of inviting action from the party high command, sources said. The same goes for ministers Jagadish Shettar and B. Sreeramalu, they say.

Disgruntled MLAs like Umesh Katti, Shivangowda Naik, Rajugowda, Goolihatti Shekar, M.P. Renukacharya, G.H. Thippareddy and S.A. Ramadas too have decided to swallow their pride and let things lie for the moment.

Mr. Shivanagowda Naik, who met the Chief Minister Wednesday morning, reportedly told his supporters that it was advisable to stop being resentful as any voice of dissent against the leadership could hamper their political prospects.

"We have the example of the 17 disqualified MLAs, whose future is hanging in the balance. If we revolted, the party leadership could take stern action against us, including targeting us with I-T raids," he is quoted as telling them.

It is the strong leadership at the Centre, which is prompting the angry legislators to fall in line, going by a senior BJP leader. Moreover, many of the disgruntled MLAs do not have access to Central leaders and can only go by what the Chief Minister tells them, he points out.

When it comes to ministerial berths, the BJP top brass has filled only half of the cabinet slots as it will have to accommodate the rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs who now stand disqualified and have approached the Supreme Court. Many senior MLAs are hoping to be accommodated in the 2nd round of expansion.