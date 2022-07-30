  
Nation Politics 29 Jul 2022 Jagan says Pawan Kal ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan says Pawan Kalyan splitting Kapu vote to help Telugu Desam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Jul 30, 2022, 12:15 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2022, 6:55 am IST
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy released ₹508 crore as third tranche of Kapu Nestham into accounts of 3,30,792 women belonging to Kapu community at a meeting in Gollaprolu of Pithapuram assembly constituency in Kakinada district. (DC Image)
 CM Jagan Mohan Reddy released ₹508 crore as third tranche of Kapu Nestham into accounts of 3,30,792 women belonging to Kapu community at a meeting in Gollaprolu of Pithapuram assembly constituency in Kakinada district. (DC Image)

KAKINADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday accused Jana Sena chief and film star Pawan Kalyan of trying to split Kapu vote to benefit Telugu Desam led by N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“The ‘Dushta Chatustayam (evil quartet)’ including ‘Datta Putrudu (adopted son)’ had taken to DPT ‘Dachuko (rob)’, ‘Panchuko (share)’ and ‘Tinuko (eat)’”. But YSRC government has adopted DBT (direct benefit transfer) to credit amounts directly into accounts of beneficiaries in a transparent manner without any corruption,” Jagan Mohan Reddy declared while releasing ₹508 crore as third tranche of Kapu Nestham into accounts of 3,30,792 women belonging to Kapu community at a meeting in Gollaprolu of Pithapuram assembly constituency in Kakinada district.

While Jagan did not directly name Pawan Kalyan, he referred to him as Datta Putrudu (adopted son) who is one of the evil quartet (Dushta Chatustayam). He asked Kapu sisters to be wary of Pawan Kalyan, who is attempting to split Kapu community votes and sell them to opposition Telugu Desam. The CM asked women to compare implementation of welfare schemes during the previous government with the present government.

“During Chandrababu’s tenure, benefits did not reach the ground. Funds used to disappear somewhere in between, making people wonder where they have gone. The funds got distributed under DPT system,” he remarked.

Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that while Chandrababu Naidu promised to allocate ₹1,000 crore per annum totalling to ₹5,000 crore for five years for welfare of Kapu community, the former CM spent only ₹1,500 crore. “Whereas my government, through DBT, has extended ₹16,000 crore to Kapu sisters during past three years and another ₹16,000 crore through non-DBT schemes. We have already benefitted Kapu families to the extent of ₹32,000 crore during past three years,” the Chief Minister underlined.

He accused Chandrababu Naidu of wanting to abolish all welfare schemes of YSRC government. This is the reason why Naidu and his team are campaigning that Andhra Pradesh will face a Sri Lanka-type economic crisis.

Jagan Mohan Reddy urged people to debate whether or not Chandrababu Naidu had betrayed them during his regime and the way YSRC government is reaching schemes to doorsteps of the poor.

On request of Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu, the Chief Minister promised to sanction ₹280 crore for modernisation of Yeleru Reservoir and also ₹20 crore each for development of Pithapuram municipality and Gollaprolu nagara panchayat.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, S. Appala Raju, P. Vishwaroop, Ch. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, G. Amaranath, Kottu Satyanarayana, P. Vasubabu, Jakkampudi Raja, G. Srinivasa Naidu and S. Suryanarayana Reddy, MPs Vanga Gita, M. Bharat and Ch. Anuradha, and MLC Thota Trimurthulu were among those present at the meeting.

...
Tags: pawan kalyan, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, jana sena, andhra pradesh news, andhra pradesh politics, kapu community
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

It may be recalled that ever since news of Rajgopal Reddy’s (in picture) meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi earlier this month was reported, speculation about the Congress MLA’s political future was revived. — DC Image

Komatireddy jr soon in BJP fold, confirms party

Another video showed Hussainsagar overflowing near the Tank Bund and flooding an adjacent park. — Representational Image/DC

Heavy downpour leads to traffic snarls

SRSP officials lifted nine gates to release flood water. Officials said the inflows reached 46,645 cusecs and officials released water of 2,500 cusecs for the escape gates and 3,500 cusecs for the Kakatiya canal. — DC Image

SRSP gates lifted, flood released into Godavari

She participated in various programmes including the launch of the National Cancer Grid at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Care Hospital and Research Center in Aganampudi. — Twitter

First in AP: Health minister Rajini launches cancer screening kits in Vizag



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

President remark row escalates as BJP, Congress both seek apology

Lok Sabha members protest in the House during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 29, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani face-off sparks war of words

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

ED summons Sonia Gandhi July 21 over National Herald investigation

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

TRS MPs disrupt parliament for fifth day over inflation, GST

In the Lok Sabha, TRS members trooped into the well of the House soon after the proceedings commenced. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

ED grills Sonia Gandhi for 6 hours; Congress MPs detained for stir

Congress President Sonia Gandhi leaves from her residence to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->