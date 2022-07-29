  
Jagan correcting mistakes of Naidu in Polavaram project: YSRC MPs

Published Jul 29, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2022, 12:58 am IST
 Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy inspects the Polavaram project works at Polavaram in West Godavari. (DC File Image)

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MPs have sought to underline that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is working towards correcting mistakes committed by his predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu in construction of the Polavaram project.

Addressing a joint press conference in New Delhi on Friday, MPs Kotagiri Sridhar, Goddeti Madhavi, Talari Rangaiah and N. Reddappa maintained that Polavaram project has been delayed because of wrong policies followed by Naidu. They asserted that unlike the former CM, Jagan Mohan Reddy is working sincerely to complete the project while correcting mistakes committed by Naidu. The state government has already spent ₹2,900 crore on the project on its own. It has since been requesting the centre to reimburse this amount, they pointed out.

Kotagiri Sridhar highlighted that the Chief Minister has provided quick help and support to all victims of Godavari floods within 48 hours. Following the forecast of floods, the entire government machinery moved in advance and evacuated people without any loss of life. Further, after the floods receded, Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the flooded areas for two days. Not a single complaint of help not reaching victims has been received. This is the efficiency with which the state government has reacted, Sridhar maintained.

MP Madhavi said Jagan is the first CM to visit remote villages on borders of the state. Earlier, no Chief Minister had dared to visit Araku parliamentary constituency, which is a Maoist-affected area bordering Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana. But Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the area for two days to know the sufferings of people, without bothering about his own security.

MPs Rangaiah and Reddappa referred to Chandrababu as an opportunist who is playing politics during a natural calamity by provoking people and criticising the Chief Minister. They pointed out that intelligence officials had asked CM Jagan to limit his visit of flood victims in Maoist affected areas to only two hours. But the Chief Minister visited 16 places and interacted with people freely, which is proof of Jagan’s responsibility, love and affection towards people.

