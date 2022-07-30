Flood relief: TRS leaders walk extra mile on CM’s orders

TRS MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik crossing the Kadem vagu on a 'Theppa' to reach out to the people of interior villages in Kadam mandal. (DC Image)

ADILABAD: With Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao asking public representatives to reach out to flood-affected people, TRS leaders, including MLAs, are even taking risks and crossing overflowing rivulets and streams for distributing essential commodities to flood-affected people in erstwhile Adilabad district. They are also responding to “Gift a Smile” suggested by minister and party working president K.T. Rama Rao as part of the latter’s birthday.

It is said TRS leaders are trying to enter the good books of KCR and KTR by extending help to flood-affected people, particularly in view of fast-approaching elections.

Party sources say the Chief Minister is likely to visit Kadem project soon.

Asifabad MLA Atram Sakku waded through an overflowing rivulet at Mavvad village to reach villages located on the other side and distribute essential commodities as part of Gift a Smile. (DC Image)

The MLA and his associates visited Leemguda, Suddaghat, Chelkaguda, Santoshguda, Chopanguda, Thadavaguda and Vadiloddi in Venkatapur gram panchayat of Asifabad mandal and distributed relief material. At one point, MLA Atram Sakku walked through neck-deep flood water in the middle of a rivulet for a long distance before reaching the other side. In another instance, Khanapur MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik crossed an overflowing Kadem vagu near Gangapur sitting in the country-made “Theppa” boat. Despite the risk, she managed to reach Raviniguda and Korra Thanda villages and interacted with villagers after distributing essential commodities. Adilabad zilla parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan visited flood-affected Bhanuguda village in Babhejhari gram panchayat by crossing overflowing streams and rivulets for reaching out to villagers and distributing essential commodities