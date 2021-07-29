KCR to visit Nagarjunasagar on August 2 to review progress

The CM will hold a day-long meeting in Halia on August 2 to review the status of his promises made during the bypoll with minister Jagdish Reddy, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other elected representatives of TRS in Nalgonda district as also with the district collector and other officials. Reddy said the CM is committed to the development of the Nalgonda region as a whole, as was promised to the people. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will visit Nagarjunasagar on August 2 to review the development works in the Assembly constituency.

The CM had made several promises regards launch of development programmes while addressing two public meetings in Halia during the

Nagarjunasagar assembly bypoll in April last, which the TRS retained with a huge margin.

The CM had also promised to visit Nagarjunasagar within 15 days of winning the bypoll to speed up development programmes in the area. But the outbreak of Corona second wave and subsequent political developments in the TRS in May, following the sacking of Etala Rajender from the state cabinet delayed the CM's schedule for Nagarjunasagar.

Opposition parties are highlighting this issue in bypoll-bound Huzurabad --about the CM “ignoring the promises he made to the voters of Nagarjunasagar and Huzurnagar after winning the bypolls. The Opposition is cautioning voters that the same will be repeated in Huzurabad, which will have assembly bypoll soon.

The CM's sudden visit to Nagarjunasagar is being viewed as a strategy to counter the criticism from Opposition parties.

The CM will hold a day-long meeting in Halia on August 2 to review the status of his promises made during the bypoll with minister Jagdish Reddy, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other elected representatives of TRS in Nalgonda district as also with the district collector and other officials. Reddy said the CM is committed to the development of the Nalgonda region as a whole, as was promised to the people.

Addressing the TRS election meeting at Halia on April 14, the CM vowed to visit Nagarjunasagar within a fortnight after a “TRS victory in the assembly bypoll” held on April 17, “to fast-track projects and show the people what development of a constituency really meant.”

He had said that his party will not seek votes in the 2023 Assembly polls if it failed to complete the Nellikal lift irrigation project in Nagarjunasagar within a span of 18 months. He promised to complete this project even by seeking alms, not just funds, if required.

The CM had also promised to sanction one more degree college in Nagarjunasagar apart from the recently sanctioned degree college at Halia. He also promised to provide new Aasara pensions and ration cards besides giving ownership rights to people who constructed houses on irrigation department lands in Nagarjunasagar. He also promised to hold a praja darbar in Nagarjunasagar to resolve the podu land issues of tribals across the state by hectoring the entire state government machinery to the constituency.