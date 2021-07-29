Nation Politics 29 Jul 2021 KCR to visit Nagarju ...
Nation, Politics

KCR to visit Nagarjunasagar on August 2 to review progress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 29, 2021, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2021, 7:19 am IST
The CM had also promised to visit Nagarjunasagar within 15 days of winning the bypoll to speed up development programmes in the area
The CM will hold a day-long meeting in Halia on August 2 to review the status of his promises made during the bypoll with minister Jagdish Reddy, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other elected representatives of TRS in Nalgonda district as also with the district collector and other officials. Reddy said the CM is committed to the development of the Nalgonda region as a whole, as was promised to the people. — Twitter
 The CM will hold a day-long meeting in Halia on August 2 to review the status of his promises made during the bypoll with minister Jagdish Reddy, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other elected representatives of TRS in Nalgonda district as also with the district collector and other officials. Reddy said the CM is committed to the development of the Nalgonda region as a whole, as was promised to the people. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will visit Nagarjunasagar on August 2 to review the development works in the Assembly constituency.

The CM had made several promises regards launch of development programmes while addressing two public meetings in Halia during the
Nagarjunasagar assembly bypoll in April last, which the TRS retained with a huge margin.

 

The CM had also promised to visit Nagarjunasagar within 15 days of winning the bypoll to speed up development programmes in the area. But the outbreak of Corona second wave and subsequent political developments in the TRS in May, following the sacking of  Etala Rajender from the state cabinet delayed the CM's schedule for Nagarjunasagar.

Opposition parties are highlighting this issue in bypoll-bound Huzurabad --about the CM “ignoring the promises he made to the voters of Nagarjunasagar and Huzurnagar after winning the bypolls. The Opposition is cautioning voters that the same will be repeated in Huzurabad, which will have assembly bypoll soon.

 

The CM's sudden visit to Nagarjunasagar is being viewed as a strategy to counter the criticism from Opposition parties.

The CM will hold a day-long meeting in Halia on August 2 to review the status of his promises made during the bypoll with minister Jagdish Reddy, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other elected representatives of TRS in Nalgonda district as also with the district collector and other officials. Reddy said the CM is committed to the development of the Nalgonda region as a whole, as was promised to the people.

Addressing the TRS election meeting at Halia on April 14,  the CM vowed to visit Nagarjunasagar within a fortnight after a “TRS victory in the assembly bypoll” held on April 17, “to fast-track projects and show the people what development of a constituency really meant.”

 

He had said that his party will not seek votes in the 2023 Assembly polls if it failed to complete the Nellikal lift irrigation project in Nagarjunasagar within a span of 18 months. He promised to complete this project even by seeking alms, not just funds, if required.

The CM had also promised to sanction one more degree college in Nagarjunasagar apart from the recently sanctioned degree college at Halia. He also promised to provide new Aasara pensions and ration cards besides giving ownership rights to people who constructed houses on irrigation department lands in Nagarjunasagar. He also promised to hold a praja darbar in Nagarjunasagar to resolve the podu land issues of tribals across the state by hectoring the entire state government machinery to the constituency.

 

...
Tags: kcr, nagarjunasagar, halia, corona second wave, degree college in nagarjunasagar, aasara pension, praja darbar, nellikal lift irrigation, nagarjunasagar dam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 29 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Sarma also claimed his government’s crackdown on narcotics smuggling and the new law restricting cattle transportation through its territory might have been the trigger for “non-state actors” in Mizoram to engineer Monday’s flareup in which five policemen were killed. — PTI

Mizoram arming civilians: Himanta

CBI former joint director V.V. Lakshminarayana had filed the petition challenging the Centre’s move to privatize RINL. — DC Image

Centre tells HC it seeks 100 per cent disinvestment in RINL

Rama Rao spoke about the TS-iPASS Bill which gives the investor the right to get time-bound clearances to start business. — Twitter

KTR plans Taiwan-specific industrial cluster in state

Earlier, YSR Congress MPs had submitted a representation to union Jal Shakthi ministry seeking approval of revised cost estimates of the project at Rs. 55,656 crore at 2017–18 price level, in line with the recommendation of Polavaram Project Authority, Central Water Commission and Technical Advisory Committee of finance ministry. — PTI

Centre okays Rs. 47,725 crore as Polavaram project cost: YSRC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Pegasus is not a privacy issue, it's treason: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with leaders of Opposition Parties address media on the issue of the Pegasus Project, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

An era will end if BJP tries to replace Yediyurappa, says Karnataka Congress leader

Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa. (Photo: PTI)

Houses erupt over snooping, government denies any surveillance

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

TS TD president L. Ramana joins TRS, plans for Huzurabad win

TRS warking President KT Rama Rao greets former TDP president L Ramana after giving him the party membership at Telangana Bhavan. (P.Surendra/DC)

Home minister has 'failed' country: Rahul on Assam-Mizoram border violence

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->