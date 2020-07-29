TRS leadership not happy with repeated high-handedness of many party leaders

Hyderabad: The high-handedness of certain TRS leaders against government servants, including doctors, is now embarrassing party bosses.

A couple of days ago, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) officials lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police against ruling party MLA Danam Nagender and his followers for obstructing them from handing over the land documents to the owner who had purchased the land in auction conducted by the Bank. The MLA claimed that the land belonged to the government and not to any private individual.

Recently, a video clip went viral on social media, wherein certain doctors alleged that a man claimed to the PA of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had threatened and abused them.

In June this year, another video clip also went viral in which Serlingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi had allegedly threatened and obstructed the Kukatpally Revenue Department officials from discharging their duties of safeguarding a water body.

Though the revenue officers concerned alleged that the MLA and his followers threatened them, the MLA had denied threatening the government officials and said it was merely a heated exchange of words.

Last year, the attack on a Woman Forest Officer in Adilabad by the followers and brother of a ruling party MLA had made national headlines.

Opposition leaders have been pointing out the high-handed behaviour of the ruling party leaders against the government servants. Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the ruling party leaders have been using the government machinery for their own ends.

He cited an incident in Pinapaka constituency of erstwhile Khammam district, where the local MLA R Kantha Rao allegedly occupied the Congress party office and painted it with pink colour and celebrated birth day of TRS working president KT Rama Rao. R Kantha Rao was elected on a Congress ticket in 2018 Assembly elections and later joined with the TRS.

He pointed out that “when the MLAs of the ruling party targeting the

Opposition openly imagine what would be the fate of common man and

government servants.”

The CLP leader also recalled a recent incident where a watchman was burnt alive in Secunderabad by some ruling party leaders.

He alleged that the ruling party leaders have been indulging in large scale land grabbing across the state, but few of them are coming out in the open.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the common man and sincere government servants are shivering due to the arrogant behaviour of the TRS leaders.

He said, "We have been receiving complaints from the cross sections of

the people about the atrocities of the ruling party leaders. It is

unfortunate that even gully-level leaders are too indulging in threatening

of the sincere officers.”

He added, “TRS leaders are using the police as a weapon to threaten the people. It is unfortunate that some of the police officers working as tools in the hands of TRS leaders. The people are losing faith in getting justice with such police officers.”

Meanwhile, with the frequent occurrence of such incidents, the party leadership has felt that they have given Opposition leaders the scope to target the state government.

A senior leader in the TRS said that the party bosses have taken a serious view on these kind of acts. They have already warned of stern action against repeat offenders, he added.