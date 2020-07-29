127th Day Of Lockdown

Rajasthan crisis deepens as governor rejects Assembly session proposal once again

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 29, 2020, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2020, 1:44 pm IST
Gehlot added that his faction of the Congress would emerge victorious ultimately
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is meeting Governor Mishra.
 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is meeting Governor Mishra.

The Rajasthan political imbroglio continued to Wednesday as governor Kalraj Mishra rejected the proposal to call the Assembly government for the third time. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is currently meeting the governor over the issueat the Raj Bhavan.

"Rajasthan Governor has returned proposal for calling assembly session for third time. I am going to meet him to know what he wants," PTI quoted him as saying. Gehlot added that his faction of the Congress would emerge victorious whether Rajasthan governor seeks a notice of 21 days or 31 days to call Assembly session.

 

The Gehlot government had sent a third proposal on Tuesday seeking an Assembly session from July 31, but refused to mention the floor test in the proposal. The governor had demanded that the agenda of the session be specified.

Mishra on Monday sought a redrafted proposal from the government that included three points: A 21-day notice for calling a session, live broadcast of the proceedings if there is a trust vote, and social distancing.

Meanwhile, Mishra also issued a statement saying that there would be no Independence Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan due to the coronavirus pandemic. The statement remained silent on the status of the Assembly session, leading to speculations that there would not be any session either.

 

Slamming Mishra for his reluctance to call a session of the Assembly, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel tweeted: "Perhaps first time in our history we are seeing a Governor reluctant to convene assembly despite aid & advice of elected Chief Minister. If this dangerous precedent is allowed,what will happen if the Rashtrapati refuses to summon Parliament despite Union Cabinet recommending it?".

The impasse between the Gehlot government and the Governor has been on since last week, when Congress MLAs staged a five-hour sit-in at the Raj Bhawan demanding an Assembly session.

 

...
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


