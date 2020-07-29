Jayalalithaa's house has over 4 kg of gold, 601 kg of silver

​Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has listed all the movable properties it found in Veda Nilayam, the Poes Garden residence of the late J Jayalalithaa, who passed away in 2016.

In all 32,721 items of movable property have been listed. They include: 14 gold items weighing 4 kg and 372 gm; 87 silver items weighing 601 kg and 424 gm; and 162 small utensils, 11 TV sets, 10 refrigerators, 38 air-conditioners and 556 pieces of furniture.

These items are listed in the Tamil Nadu government's Gazette Extraordinary, published to announce the promulgation of an ordinance by governor Banwarilal Purohit to temporarily take possession of Veda Nilayam, and the movable properties in it.

The other movable properties listed are 6514 kitchen utensils; 12 kitchen racks and furniture; 1055 items of cutlery; 15 pooja utensils; 10,438 pieces of dress materials/towels/bedsheets /other clothing/pillow covers/curtains/footwear; 29 telephones/mobile phones; 221 kitchen electrical items; 251 electrical accessories; 8376 books; 394 mementos; 653 documents like licences; court documents and IT statements; 253 stationery items; 1712 furnishing accessories; 65 suitcases; 108 cosmetic items; 6 clocks; 1 Canon photocopying machine; 1 laser pinter; and 959 miscellaneous items.

The ordinance has been issued as part of the process to establish the Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation and for making long-term arrangements to convert Veda Nilayam, along with the movable properties in it, into a memorial.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had on August 17, 2017 announced that the residence of the former chief minister would be converted into a memorial and opened to the public.

Since the building and the movable items in it have been in a state of disuse for more than three years, the state government decided to transfer all the properties for its upkeep until the land acquisition process was completed, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

The Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation will maintain the building and keep the articles in it. It will have the chief minister as chairperson, the deputy chief minister, the minister for information and publicity as members and the director of information and public relations as member secretary.