Nation Politics 29 Jul 2019 Gutta: S Jaipal Redd ...
Nation, Politics

Gutta: S Jaipal Reddy told Sonia Gandhi of Telangana problems

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Jul 29, 2019, 2:50 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 2:50 am IST
Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy said Jaipal Reddy had devoted his life to public service.
TRS leader Gutta Sukender Reddy.
 TRS leader Gutta Sukender Reddy.

Hyderabad: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan called S. Jaipal Reddy ”an excellent adm-inistrator and a gifted speaker” as he paid tribute to the former Union minister who passed away early on Sunday.

Mr Narasimhan, who went to Jaipal Reddy’s house to condole with the bereaved family, said Telangana politics and the state had lost a dedicated leader and a great public servant.

 

Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy said Jaipal Reddy had devoted his life to public service.

TRS leader Gutta Sukender Reddy recalled that Jaipal Reddy had played a crucial role in conveying the problems of Telangana to then Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “He was utterly resolute for a separate state,” Mr Sukhender Reddy said.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy said secularism and probity in public life were close to Jaipal Reddy’s heart.

...
Tags: gutta sukender reddy, e.s.l. narasimhan, s. jaipal reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Karamana river which is getting severely polluted due to lack of centralised waste management facility.

Thiruvananthapuram: Lens on decentralised waste

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to set up Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at bus stations, garages and workshops where the issue persists.

KSRTC to set up sewage treatment plants

The narrow road is used by tourists to travel to places in Tamil Nadu and destinations like Thekkady.

Landslide at Munnar Gap Road; traffic hit

The two brothers were arrested on Saturday. The first accused, Akhil S. Nair, Rakhi's former partner and army man, was held when he arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport from Delhi in the evening. Second -accused Rahul was arrested in the morning. (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Police to investigate role of Akhil’s dad in Rakhi murder



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

Similar banners featuring US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also spotted on the same building. (Photo: Twitter | @AmichaiStein1)
 

12-yr-old Revant comes out with solutions for traffic rule violators; files 4 patents

Apps developed by B S Revant Namburi relate to monitoring traffic violations in real time and includes tools like a seatbelt sensor, breathalyser, heart rate analyser, and CPU, designed to store information and alert the authorities. (Photo: PTI)
 

Viral video of Indian family stealing 'everything' from Bali hotel, sparks outrage

In the video, a woman can be seen arguing with the officials from the hotel who seem to be vigorously going through the suitcases. (Photo: screengrab/ Twitter)
 

Hospital is new jail: Lalu Prasad Yadav spends 17 months out of 19 for treatment

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad is the latest example. This 71-year-old leader has so far spent 17 months out of 19 in hospital and still has not recovered. (Photo: File)
 

Immersive journalism: Pak reporter in neck-deep water reports on flood situation

Sharing the video online about their reporter, identified as Azadar Hussain, the channel wrote, ‘Pakistani Reporter in Flood Water, risks his life in danger to perform his duties.’ (Photo: video screengrab)
 

Bihar: Gaya residents claim idol of Nandi drinks milk offered by devotees

Devotees offering milk to Nandi idol in Gaya, Bihar. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cremation to take place near PV Ghat

Uttam Kumar Reddy

KCR announces state funeral for S Jaipal Reddy today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao pays his last respects to former Union minister and senior Congress leader S. Jaipal Reddy at the latter’s house in Jubilee Hills on Sunday.

Kerala Cong workers sprinkle cow dung water to ‘purify’ where Dalit MLA had protested

The incident happened on Saturday when the state’s Communist Party of India (CPI) MLA staged a protest at the premises of Cherpu Mini Civil Station, demanding maintenance work at Triprayar to Cherpu state highway. (Photo: File)

Bihar: Former RJD leader Ashraf Fatmi joins JDU

Hitting out at Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD, Ashraf Fatmi said that he was not fit for the party, which was being dominated by money. ‘The party (RJD) which was dominated by money was never fit for me,’ he said. (Photo: ANI)

Won't allow any changes in J&K's demography: Farooq Abdullah

'The mushrooming of political outfits in the valley is also suggestive of the nefarious agenda of such forces as they want to demean and divide the voice of the people particularly the Muslims,' Farooq Abdullah said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham