Gutta: S Jaipal Reddy told Sonia Gandhi of Telangana problems

Hyderabad: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan called S. Jaipal Reddy ”an excellent adm-inistrator and a gifted speaker” as he paid tribute to the former Union minister who passed away early on Sunday.

Mr Narasimhan, who went to Jaipal Reddy’s house to condole with the bereaved family, said Telangana politics and the state had lost a dedicated leader and a great public servant.

Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy said Jaipal Reddy had devoted his life to public service.

TRS leader Gutta Sukender Reddy recalled that Jaipal Reddy had played a crucial role in conveying the problems of Telangana to then Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “He was utterly resolute for a separate state,” Mr Sukhender Reddy said.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy said secularism and probity in public life were close to Jaipal Reddy’s heart.