Foreign assets worth Rs 200 crore found after raids on Haryana Congress leader

PTI
Published Jul 29, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Tax officials had searched 13 premises linked to Kuldeep Bishnoi in Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh on July 23.
Kuldeep Bishnoi is a Congress MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana.
New Delhi: Tax officials have recovered foreign assets worth over Rs 200 crore after raids against Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and his family, the Income Tax Department said on Sunday.

Tax officials had searched 13 premises linked to Kuldeep Bishnoi in Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh on July 23.

 

"The group, controlled by persons who have significant political presence in a neighbouring state for decades and are occupying responsible political positions has been generating large amounts of undisclosed income over several decades," the IT Department said in a statement.

"Evidence detected so far reveals undisclosed cash dealings of huge amounts in immovable property transactions, construction among others," it added.

While the statement did not name anyone, official sources in the department said the case involves Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Kuldeep Bishnoi is a Congress MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana.

In its statement, the tax department said that it has "successfully lifted the mask and has detected undisclosed foreign assets worth over Rs. 200 crore, apart from domestic tax evasion of more than Rs 30 crore."

Tax officials added that foreign holdings have "remained hidden for decades" in countries like the British Virgin Islands, Panama, UK and UAE.

The officials added that the latest findings may also have "multi-agency ramifications", indicating that the evidences against Kuldeep Bishnoi could be shared with the Enforcement Directorate and others.

...
