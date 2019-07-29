Nation Politics 29 Jul 2019 A few disqualified a ...
Nation, Politics

A few disqualified approached SC; others returned to city

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHASKAR HEGDE
Published Jul 29, 2019, 5:16 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 5:16 pm IST
‘On seeing the present politics, I am fed up. I am seriously thinking of retiring from politics,’ Nagaraj said.
Somashekhar came down heavily on speaker Ramesh Kumar saying that the disqualified had anticipated this move. (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: On the day BS Yediyurappa won the confidence motion in Karnataka assembly, two of the three who were disqualified last Thursday, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli moved the Supreme Court challenging their disqualification from the assembly membership. Among others, A.H. Vishwanath said the others would also knock the doors of the Supreme Court.

Speaker had disqualified 17 dissidents three on last Thursday and 14 on Sunday.

 

Meanwhile, the first batch of disqualified MLAs, who were in Mumbai for over two weeks returned to the city on Monday morning.  M.T. B. Nagaraj, Munirathna and S.T. Somashekhar were the three who returned to the city.

 Nagaraj while talking to reporters at airport, said that he was considering the option of retiring from politics. “On seeing the present politics, I am fed up. I am seriously thinking of retiring from politics,” he said. Replying to a question he clarified, he did not resign under any pressure on threat from IT or ED

Somashekhar too said he was fed up with politics and seriously thought of retiring from politics. He, however, said he would consult his voters and would then take a call.

Somashekhar came down heavily on speaker Ramesh Kumar saying that the disqualified had anticipated this move.

He launched a scathing attack on former minister, Krishna Byre Gowda and said he abused us while participating in the debate in the assembly. “We never betrayed him in the Parliament elections. He contested going by the words of JD (S) supremo, H.D. Deve Gowda. We were not responsible for his defeat. He was not honest as he claimed to be. He betrayed JD (S) and came to Congress party. He bad mouthed against us. We will come out with details to expose all those who spoke against us,” he said.

...
Tags: speaker k r ramesh, karnataka, congress-jd(s) alliance, rebel mlas, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


