Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to talk with him

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published Jun 29, 2022, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2022, 1:46 am IST
Uddhav claimed that other parties will not be able to offer the respect and honour Shiv Sena has given to them
Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)
Mumbai: In a last-ditch effort to persuade the rebel MLAs in his party, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking them to return and hold talks with him. “Come back to Mumbai, let’s talk, we’ll find a way (out),” he said.

Saying that it’s still not too late, Uddhav claimed that other parties will not be able to offer the respect and honour Shiv Sena has given to them.

“Don’t fall prey to anyone’s missteps. The honour given to you by the Shiv Sena cannot be found anywhere. If you come forward and speak, we will sort out the issues. As Shiv Sena party chief and family head, I am still worried about you. Come here for a dialogue,” the Chief Minister said.

Tags: chief minister uddhav thackeray, maharashtra rebel shiv sena mlas
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


