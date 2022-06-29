CM Jagan names new heads for party's feeder organisations

Chief Minister and party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has assigned four leaders the task of keeping the YSRC social media in proper form under the Mission 2024 push. (File/ Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC has put in place strong leaders to strengthen its various wings and make the party fight fit in the 2024 general elections.

As part of this, the party would strengthen its social media wing to inform the public about the Jagan-led government's large-scale governmental initiatives in the welfare and development sectors.

Chief Minister and party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has assigned four leaders the task of keeping the YSRC social media in proper form under the Mission 2024 push. They would also work for the success of the two-day plenary of the ruling party on July 8 and 9 in Guntur district.

Byreddy Siddhartha has been appointed as state youth wing president, MLC Pothula Sunitha as Mahila Vibhagam president in place of minister Roja, MVS Nagireddy as state Rythu Sangham president, MLC Janga Krishnamurthy as state BC cell president and Panuganti Chaitanya as state student wing president.

Jagan also appointed P Goutham Reddy as state YSRTUC president, former minister and MLA Vellampalli Srinivas as Vanijya Vibhagam president, A Harshawardhan Reddy as president of polling booths wing, MLA Hafeez Khan as president of minority cell, Vangapandu Usha as cultural wing president, MLC Md Ruhulla as president of YSRC Seva Dal and Pithani Annavaram as president of state doctors wing.

Maddu Bala Swamy was appointed as president of Christian Minority Cell, M Hanumantha Rao as Panchayatraj wing president, MLC Kalpalatha Reddy as president of YSRTF, A Narayana Murthy as president of state grievance cell, Posimreddy Suneel as IT wing president, Medapati Venkat as NRI wing president, B Kiran Raju as president of Vikalangula Vibhagam, MLC Lella Appireddy as central office incharge and MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu as disciplinary committee chairman. R Dhanujay Reddy and Putha Pratap Reddy were made presidents of YSRC publicity wing, MV Lakshmi and Merajoth Hanumanth Naik as presidents of ST cell.

The chief minister appointed four presidents to YSRC state social media wing, namely Gurrampati Venkata Reddy, Putta Sivashankar, Madhusudhan Reddy and Pamireddigari Madhusudhan.

Jagan is making clear in every meeting that he is not only fighting with the Opposition Telugu Desam but also with its friendly media.

When YSRC was in the opposition, he made extensive use of social media to spread the party’s philosophy and take on TD, the then ruling party led by Chandrababu Naidu.

The YSRC had a small team to run the social media wing. But, after political strategist Prashant Kishor took charge of the party’s propaganda, he brought in his own team to operate the social media. This, in part, is believed to have helped the YSRC win the 2019 polls.

Jagan now chose to have a strong social media wing for the YSRC itself, to campaign about the state government’s welfare and developmental initiatives, and to neutralize the negative campaign from the opposition parties.