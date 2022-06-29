  
Nation Politics 29 Jun 2022 CM Jagan names new h ...
Nation, Politics

CM Jagan names new heads for party's feeder organisations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Jun 29, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Jagan to rely on social media to win polls under YSRC Mission 2024
Chief Minister and party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has assigned four leaders the task of keeping the YSRC social media in proper form under the Mission 2024 push. (File/ Photo)
 Chief Minister and party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has assigned four leaders the task of keeping the YSRC social media in proper form under the Mission 2024 push. (File/ Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC has put in place strong leaders to strengthen its various wings and make the party fight fit in the 2024 general elections.

As part of this, the party would strengthen its social media wing to inform the public about the Jagan-led government's large-scale governmental initiatives in the welfare and development sectors.

Chief Minister and party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has assigned four leaders the task of keeping the YSRC social media in proper form under the Mission 2024 push. They would also work for the success of the two-day plenary of the ruling party on July 8 and 9 in Guntur district.

Byreddy Siddhartha has been appointed as state youth wing president, MLC Pothula Sunitha as Mahila Vibhagam president in place of minister Roja, MVS Nagireddy as state Rythu Sangham president, MLC Janga Krishnamurthy as state BC cell president and Panuganti Chaitanya as state student wing president.

Jagan also appointed P Goutham Reddy as state YSRTUC president, former minister and MLA Vellampalli Srinivas as Vanijya Vibhagam president, A Harshawardhan Reddy as president of polling booths wing, MLA Hafeez Khan as president of minority cell, Vangapandu Usha as cultural wing president, MLC Md Ruhulla as president of YSRC Seva Dal and Pithani Annavaram as president of state doctors wing.

Maddu Bala Swamy was appointed as president of Christian Minority Cell, M Hanumantha Rao as Panchayatraj wing president, MLC Kalpalatha Reddy as president of YSRTF, A Narayana Murthy as president of state grievance cell, Posimreddy Suneel as IT wing president, Medapati Venkat as NRI wing president, B Kiran Raju as president of Vikalangula Vibhagam, MLC Lella Appireddy as central office incharge and MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu as disciplinary committee chairman. R Dhanujay Reddy and Putha Pratap Reddy were made presidents of YSRC publicity wing, MV Lakshmi and Merajoth Hanumanth Naik as presidents of ST cell.

The chief minister appointed four presidents to YSRC state social media wing, namely Gurrampati Venkata Reddy, Putta Sivashankar, Madhusudhan Reddy and Pamireddigari Madhusudhan.

Jagan is making clear in every meeting that he is not only fighting with the Opposition Telugu Desam but also with its friendly media.

When YSRC was in the opposition, he made extensive use of social media to spread the party’s philosophy and take on TD, the then ruling party led by Chandrababu Naidu.

The YSRC had a small team to run the social media wing. But, after political strategist Prashant Kishor took charge of the party’s propaganda, he brought in his own team to operate the social media. This, in part, is believed to have helped the YSRC win the 2019 polls.

Jagan now chose to have a strong social media wing for the YSRC itself, to campaign about the state government’s welfare and developmental initiatives, and to neutralize the negative campaign from the opposition parties.

...
Tags: ysrc, 2024 general elections, social media accounts
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Finance minister T. Harish Rao calls on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of the 47th GST council meeting in Chandigarh. (Photo: Twitter)

Harish raises GST issues in council meeting

The complainants paid Rs. 50,000 at the time of the first admission to the labour ward and another Rs. 50,000 for the admission of a newborn child. (Representational Image)

Fernandez Hospital, three doctors ordered to pay Rs 60 lakh for medical negligence

AP finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy expressed various concerns of the state at the 47th GST council meeting held in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (DC file photo)

AP raises concern over compensation at GST council meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and joint Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha will be in Hyderabad on July 2. (PTI Photo)

Modi, Sinha to be in Hyderabad on same day



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Maha Governor asks Thackeray govt to face floor test tomorrow, MVA moves SC

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (PTI)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

Fadnavis talks to Amit Shah, Nadda, top lawyers on BJP's strategy

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil leave after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, amid the political crisis in Maharashtra that is threatening MVA's government, in Mumbai (PTI Photo)

Big SC relief to Sena rebels, get time till July 11 to reply

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel where he is staying with supporting MLAs, in Guwahati. (PTI)

BJP ended 'culture of corruption' in Northeast: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a 51 feet bronze statue of Lord Parshuram, at Tezu in Lohit district, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->