BJP leaders visiting Hyderabad will be treated as political tourists: MLC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 29, 2022, 1:08 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2022, 7:48 am IST
Pochampally Srinivas Reddy said the BJP leaders were worried over the plans by KCR to play a role in the national politics
Warangal: National leaders and chief ministers of other states coming to Telangana for the national conference of the BJP in Hyderabad July first week must be treated as political tourists, said Pochampally Srinivas Reddy MLC.

Addressing the media in Jangaon district on Tuesday, he said the BJP leaders were worried over the plans by Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao to play a role in the national politics by forming Bharat Rashtra Party (BRS) – an extension of the regional TRS. Hence they hurriedly announced the holding of a national conclave of the BJP in Hyderabad, he claimed.

The BJP leaders must be mindful of the enormous development taking place in Telangana before attempting to belittle the CM, he said.

About speculations that he would enter the fray in Jangaon assembly segment for an MLA post, Reddy said these were baseless.

As per the orders from the party leadership, he took charge of Jangaon district TRS affairs but was not interested in contesting the assembly elections, he said.

He said that he was elected as MLC from 12 assembly segments of the old Warangal district. “I have a good relationship with Jangaon MLA Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy. Under his leadership, enormous development is taking place in Jangaon district. Yadagiri Reddy will have my full support in whatever developmental activities he takes up in the district,” he said.

