  
Nation Politics 29 Jun 2022 ₹800 crore go miss ...
Nation, Politics

₹800 crore go missing from AP government employees’ accounts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 29, 2022, 9:37 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2022, 10:01 am IST
Strangely, contrary to the earlier practice, employees did not even get the customary SMS alert about the withdrawal
Agitated, AP Government Employees Association state president K.R. Suryanarayana has threatened to lodge a police complaint— Representational image/DC
 Agitated, AP Government Employees Association state president K.R. Suryanarayana has threatened to lodge a police complaint— Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: State government employees got a rude shock on Tuesday when they realised that their GPF amounts have been withdrawn from their accounts without their knowledge.

Strangely, contrary to the earlier practice, employees did not even get the customary SMS alert about the withdrawal.

Agitated, AP Government Employees Association state president K.R. Suryanarayana has threatened to lodge a police complaint, underlining that it is an offense to withdraw money from employees’ accounts without their consent.

Suryanarayana alleged that in all, ₹800 crore have been withdrawn from GPF accounts of total 90,000 employees in an unauthorised manner. “How can the accountant general (AG), who is the custodian of GPF funds, allow such illegal withdrawals,” the employees’ leader asked.

Inquiries reveal that the AG had uploaded the annual statements of GPF accounts on Monday night. When employees downloaded them on Tuesday, to their utter shock, they found that certain amounts had been withdrawn from their accounts by authorities concerned.

Suryanarayana confessed that ₹83,000 had been withdrawn from his own GPF account. Many employees have informed him about such withdrawals. He alleged that when they inquired, none of the agencies concerned, including finance department and CFMS, could explain how these withdrawals took place.

The employees’ leader said they are going to lodge a police complaint in this regard.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh employees gpf withdrawn, no sms alert gpf withdrawal
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022. (Photo: IAF)

IAF receives over 1.83 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme in 6 days

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to hear Sena's plea challenging Governor's floor test order today

The Lokpal is headed by a chairperson and can have eight members -- four judicial and the rest non-judicial. (Wikipedia)

Lokpal gets 5,680 corruption complaints during 2021-22

Smoke billows from a burning object after violence erupted in the area following the murder of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, Tuesday (PTI Photo)

Udaipur tailor murder: Home Ministry directs NIA to take over case



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

Fadnavis talks to Amit Shah, Nadda, top lawyers on BJP's strategy

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil leave after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, amid the political crisis in Maharashtra that is threatening MVA's government, in Mumbai (PTI Photo)

Big SC relief to Sena rebels, get time till July 11 to reply

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel where he is staying with supporting MLAs, in Guwahati. (PTI)

Pawar meets Uddhav to salvage MVA govt

NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel arrive to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, at Matoshree in Bandra, in Mumbai, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Shinde camp moves SC, hearing today; 8th minister joins rebels

Shiv Sena supporters during a bike rally in support of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->