Nation Politics 29 Jun 2021 Telangana escalates ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana escalates water war; asks Genco to generate 100% hydel power

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 29, 2021, 12:17 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2021, 12:17 am IST
Ignores Centre’s diktat on Srisailam project; AP fumes
Srisailam Project. (Photo:PTI)
 Srisailam Project. (Photo:PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government on Monday issued orders permitting TS Genco to generate hydel power up to 100 per cent installed capacity ignoring the orders of the Centre to stop hydel power generation at Srisailam project.

The move is expected to escalate the ongoing water war between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh further over sharing of Krishna water.

 

The AP government lodged a complaint with the union Jal Shakti ministry against Telangana state for utilising water in the Srisailam project for hydel power generation despite lower water levels. It sought immediate directions to the TS government against the move following which the Centre instructed the TS government on Sunday to stop hydel generation at Srisailam.

The Jal Shakti ministry has written to TS Genco stating,  "The TS Genco authorities are requested to stop further release of water immediately through Srisailam left power house and follow the water release orders issued by KRMB (Krishna River Management Board) except in case of extreme grid exigency."

 

However, a day after this, Telangana energy department secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania issued orders stating, "Typical terrain of Telangana state leaves no option except to lift water from either of the rivers (Godavari, Krishna) to fulfill the aspirations of the farmers of the state. For this, huge power is required. At the same time, Telangana has around 2,500 MW hydel power generation installed capacity with much lower capacity utilisation. To tap more hydel power generation in the state, the government has taken a decision to generate hydel power in the state up to 100% installed capacity."

 

In its letter to KRMB, the AP government said that if Telangana state continues hydel power generation, they could not draw water for Chennai drinking water, Telugu Ganga, SRBC, KC Canal and Galeru-Nagari projects. In a swift reaction, the TS government dashed off a letter to KRMB indicating that Srisailam is a hydel project and not an irrigation project.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in a recent Cabinet meeting had directed officials to utilise hydel power generation to optimal levels so as to provide power to various lift irrigation schemes during monsoon.  The state has generated 66.85 million units of hydel power between June 1 and 25.

 

...
Tags: srisailam dam, hydel power, ts genco, krishna water, jal shakti ministry, telugu ganga, srbc, kc canal
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The victim was married to Srikanth Reddy, a native of Badvel in Kadapa district, two and a half years ago and the couple has an 18-months-old girl. (PTI Photo)

Husband under arrest for woman's murder after her burnt body found in Ruia hospital

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Farm implements hiring centres to help farmers across state from July 8

Vijayawada city. (Photo:PTI)

Air quality sensors in 16 junctions soon: VMC

JNTUs at Anantapur and Kakinada face serious shortage of faculty, including key departments in both graduation and post graduation. (PTI Photo)

Cash-crunch forces varsities to close departments



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No alliance with AIMIM for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Coup in LJP; Chirag Paswan gets ejected, uncle in saddle

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan arrives to meet party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras at his house, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

India to restore 26 million acres of degarded land, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the UN ‘High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought’, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Owaisi says the Covid death toll is much higher than official projections

Three months are required to produce the vaccine. Whether 213 crore of vaccines will be available by December is a big question, Owaisi said. — PTI

Farooq Abdullah holds consultations with NC leaders from Jammu over meet with PM

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah speaks to media persons after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), in Srinagar on June 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham