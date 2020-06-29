Telangana home minister Mahmood Ali tests positive for coronavirus

While the number of coronavirus virus continues to climb in the state, Telangana home minister is said to have contracted the infection.

Latest reports coming in suggest that the Telangana home minister Mr Mehboob Ali has tested positive for Telangana. The minister is believed to have contracted the infection from his gunman who had tested positive.

He is being treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Mr Mahmood Ali was taken to the hospital last night after he experienced covid symptoms—fever, breathlessness, cold and cough. He is said to have been battling cold for the last few days during which he attended government programmes.

As per reports, Mahmood Ali instead of going into quarantine, attended the Haritha Haram programme and it is learnt that Hyderabad city police commissioner too was present at the event.

Earlier, three other Telangana MLAs too were declared corona positive.

Three MLAs from Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad and Jangaon had tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, Telangana chief minister is aid to be considering the option of reimposing another rounds of strict lockdown in the state to curb the growing number of cases in the state.

On an average, Telangana has been recording at least 800 cases over the past few days.