97th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

548,669

19,609

Recovered

321,774

11,628

Deaths

16,487

384

Maharashtra164626865757429 Delhi83077526072623 Tamil Nadu82275455371079 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Nation Politics 29 Jun 2020 No community transmi ...
Nation, Politics

No community transmission in Delhi: Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 29, 2020, 10:48 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2020, 10:48 am IST
Delhi government and MCD are keeping a tab on the COVID-19 daily situation, he said
Home minister Amit Shah visits Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital in Delhi. PTI photo
 Home minister Amit Shah visits Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital in Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: Disagreeing with Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s earlier statement that the national capital will have 5.5 lakh COVID-19 patients by July 31, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday also rejected claims that Delhi is witnessing community transmission of the global pandemic.

Mr Shah also said that one crore 20 lakh guest workers have reached their native places till now, who were rendered jobless due to the nation-wide lockdown and many states are now working to create employment opportunities for these guest workers within the respective state.

 

In an interview to a news agency, Mr Shah said the coordination team of the Union government, Delhi government and MCD are keeping a tab on the COVID-19 daily situation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also updated by him on the issue on a daily basis. Mr Shah said by June 30 every house in containment zones will be inspected by health officials for COVID-19 systems and by July 31, house to house inspection of the entire city will be completed. Mr Shah also said that by June 30, there will be 30,000 COVID-19  beds available and till June 25, daily testing reached at around 16,000 per day which is going to further increase to check the virus spread.

“ In second week of this month, Manish Sisodia had made a remark that by July 31, Delhi will have 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases and that it will be bad situation in Delhi…I don’t want to get into it but after this remark and a suggestion by the PM to take an initiative, we decided to hold a coordination meeting on June 14 of the Union government, Delhi government and the MCD…the Centre is not interfering but coordination with others in this matter…the decision of inspection of all houses in containment zones and house to house inspection were taken after suggestions given to us during the coordination meetings, including by experts,” said Mr Shah.

He also said that rates of isolation beds, ICU treatment have been brought down and a committee to doctors have been set up after many complaints were received regarding arbitrary charges by private hospitals for treatment.   

When asked about the plight faced by guest workers, Mr Shah said both him and the PM spoke to all chief ministers to ask them to provide food and other facilities for guest workers and around 2.5 crore guest workers were provided food by state governments and through NDRF, 11,000 crore were transferred to the states after the PM’s direction for guest workers.

“Around 63 lakh guest workers have travelled long distance through Sharmik trains and 42 lakhs have reached their homes in nearby states through buses…many states like UP, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, made facilities like quarantine centres for these guest workers…provided them with food kit and some amount…this is a temporary situation and when condition improves, many will want to return to states where they were working, some might want to stay at home and work and many states are making arrangements in this regard,” said Mr Shah.

...
Tags: coronavirus in delhi, manish sisodia, amit shah, community transmission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A policeman stands guard on a deserted road in Besant Nagar beach, Chennai amid lockdown. PTI photo

Tamil Nadu registers record 3,940 cases in a single day

St Mary's Basilica in Secunderabad has decided to shut down in view of the spread of coronavirus. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Self lockdown: Hyderabad localities, churches, Jain temples shut down voluntarily

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Why is PM CARES fund accepting money from Chinese companies, asks Congress

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi

NSCN-IM tells Nagaland Governor: We don't extort, we levy legitimate taxes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

NSCN-IM tells Nagaland Governor: We don't extort, we levy legitimate taxes

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi

Amit Shah game for debate on China with Rahul

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Declare Cyclone Amphan a national calamity: Opposition to Centre

Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the video conference.

Congress surrendered land to China: BJP retorts after Manmohan jibe over Ladakh

JP Nadda (PTI photo)

Mamata likely to attend all-party meeting on Ladakh standoff tomorrow

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham