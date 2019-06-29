Cricket World Cup 2019

‘Undergoing treatment, media cooking up stories’: Tejashwi clarifies on his absence

Amid the chaos over Tejashwi's absence, his mother and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi had said her son will be back soon.
 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is facing backlash over his absence during the monsoon session of Bihar Assembly, said he is undergoing treatment for ligament and ACL injury, adding that political opponents and a section of the media are "cooking up spicy stories" regarding his absence.

"Friends! For last few weeks I was busy undergoing treatment for my long-delayed ligament & ACL injury. However, I'm amused to see political opponents, as well as a section of media, cooking up spicy stories," Tejashwi tweeted.

 

"We are accountable to people who look for a socialist-secular and social justice alternative in us and wish to assure that we are very much here and the fight is on...Recent developments helped me study, scrutinise, analyse and appraise the things in a different way," he said in another tweet.

Tejashwi is also facing backlash over his absence from the state at a time when Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has claimed the lives of hundreds of children in Muzzafarpur.

However, the RJD leader assured that he is constantly following up on the outbreak of the virus and has asked his colleagues to take stock of the situation on a regular basis.

"Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers, leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament and that is why PM responded. My Dear Bihar!I am very much here," he wrote on Twitter.

It should be noted that Yadav has not been seen in public ever since the results of the Lok Sabha elections were out on May 23. His party RJD, which contested the polls in alliance with others, including Congress, failed to win a single seat.

"Tejashwi ji will come soon, he is busy with some work. He is not sitting idle," she had told reporters in Patna on Friday.

