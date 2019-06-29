Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 29 Jun 2019 Thanga Tamilselvan f ...
Nation, Politics

Thanga Tamilselvan formally joins DMK

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR
Published Jun 29, 2019, 2:18 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 2:20 am IST
Thanga Tamilselvan greeted Mr. Stalin with a bouquet and a shawl and the DMK leader warmly greeted him into his party-fold.
ThaAMMK leader T. T. V. Dhinakaran’s close aide Thanga Tamilselvan on Friday joins the DMK in the presence of party chief M. K. Stalin. (DC)
 ThaAMMK leader T. T. V. Dhinakaran’s close aide Thanga Tamilselvan on Friday joins the DMK in the presence of party chief M. K. Stalin. (DC)

CHENNAI: The faceoff between the AMMK chief and dissident AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and the outfit's propaganda secretary and Theni district strongman, Thanga Tamilselvan, transmuted into a big political gain for the main opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu, with the latter formally joining the DMK on Friday.

Thanga Tamilselvan, with more than 100 of his followers in the AMMK, enrolled themselves in the DMK at the party headquarters here in the presence of DMK president MK Stalin and other senior party leaders. Thanga Tamilselvan greeted Mr. Stalin with a bouquet and a shawl and the DMK leader warmly greeted him into his party-fold. Theni district DMK seniors including Cumbum Ramakrishnan, Cumbum Selvendran and Dindigul district strongman I Periyasamy were present.

 

The differences between Thanga Tamilselvan and Mr Dhinakaran had assumed breaking proportions after the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections the former openly criticised AMMK leader's style of functioning. The dismal performance of the AMMK at the elections showed that the AIADMK party cadres were not with him, Thanga Tamilselvan had said, even amid speculations that he might rejoin the AIADMK.

However, the DMK had tactfully won over Thanga Tamilselvan into its fold. He is the third important functionary from the AMMK to join the DMK, the other two being Senthil Balaji, who recently won the Aravakuruchi Assembly by-poll on DMK ticket, and VP Kalairajan, former MLA. It is expected that Thanga Tamilselvan would be given a key party post in Theni district, to strengthen the DMK there.

Speaking to reporters after joining the DMK, Thanga Tamilselvan said that Mr. Stalin was a “capable leader and qualified to lead the State.” The election results showed the people's confidence in Mr. Stalin's leadership and that if he was voted to power, people would benefit under his Chief Ministership, Tamil Selvan said, adding, it was based on the judgment of the people that he joined the DMK.

Mr. Stalin also recognised and suitably rewarded party functionaries who had worked hard to strengthen the organisation.

The DMK rewarding former AIADMK functionaries for their hard work like E Ve Velu, T M Selvaganapathy, Sekar Babu and Senthil Balaji were good examples of Mr. Stalin “respecting” those who work hard for the party, he said, adding, Stalin did not grudge enmity against anyone.

But in contrast the AIADMK was “not in a position to take any decision on its own as it was being directed by the BJP from New Delhi and so I did not want to go back to AIADMK,” Thanga Tamilselvan said.

Hailing Stalin as a “very hard worker”, he said it was the “unified leadership” of the DMK that enabled its recent election victory. “More people from AMMK will join the DMK in days to come and I plan to organise a conference to be presided by Mr. Stalin,” Thanga Tamilselvan added.

...
Tags: thanga tamilselvan, ttv dhinakaran, dmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Picture for representation only

Bengaluru: Environmentalists slam Forest Act amendment

Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: PIL against illegal religious structures

An official note mentioned that the MoU will help Bescom improve by exchanging intellectual resources with DDL.

Bescom signs MoU with Tata Power to improve supply

Transport authorities claim Ola and Uber licence rules do not permit carpooling.Any additional feature can be introduced only after getting the required permission

Ola, Uber told to junk carpooling



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

Explosive charges blow up the eastern pylons of Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

One of them captures the images of the first steps on the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong, along with his famous words, 'That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.' (Photo: AFP)
 

France records all-time hottest temperature at 45 degrees celsius: Weather service

The previous record stood at 44.1 degrees Celsius in the same area during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, Meteo-France told AFP. (Representational Image)
 

Video: Aamir's daughter Ira and her beau Mishaal's romantic dance is delight to watch

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kripalani dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mules, tools and old bricks: Rebuilding Great Wall of China

Worker inspects a restored part of the Great Wall in Xiangshuihu in Huairou District. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rape accused in Goa asks police to lead him to toilet, they oblige, he escapes

After entering the toilet, he broke glass-panels encasing the toilet ventilator and fled from the spot. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to hold all-party meet on water

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

There is no need for a post in life, says T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao tells TRS leaders not to attend TV talk

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Akbaruddin Owaisi back in Hyderabad, gets warm welcome

Akbaruddin Owaisi

AP cuts security of Chandrababu Naidu further, 17 cops withdrawn

N Chandrababu Naidu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham