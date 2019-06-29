Thanga Tamilselvan formally joins DMK

CHENNAI: The faceoff between the AMMK chief and dissident AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and the outfit's propaganda secretary and Theni district strongman, Thanga Tamilselvan, transmuted into a big political gain for the main opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu, with the latter formally joining the DMK on Friday.

Thanga Tamilselvan, with more than 100 of his followers in the AMMK, enrolled themselves in the DMK at the party headquarters here in the presence of DMK president MK Stalin and other senior party leaders. Thanga Tamilselvan greeted Mr. Stalin with a bouquet and a shawl and the DMK leader warmly greeted him into his party-fold. Theni district DMK seniors including Cumbum Ramakrishnan, Cumbum Selvendran and Dindigul district strongman I Periyasamy were present.

The differences between Thanga Tamilselvan and Mr Dhinakaran had assumed breaking proportions after the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections the former openly criticised AMMK leader's style of functioning. The dismal performance of the AMMK at the elections showed that the AIADMK party cadres were not with him, Thanga Tamilselvan had said, even amid speculations that he might rejoin the AIADMK.

However, the DMK had tactfully won over Thanga Tamilselvan into its fold. He is the third important functionary from the AMMK to join the DMK, the other two being Senthil Balaji, who recently won the Aravakuruchi Assembly by-poll on DMK ticket, and VP Kalairajan, former MLA. It is expected that Thanga Tamilselvan would be given a key party post in Theni district, to strengthen the DMK there.

Speaking to reporters after joining the DMK, Thanga Tamilselvan said that Mr. Stalin was a “capable leader and qualified to lead the State.” The election results showed the people's confidence in Mr. Stalin's leadership and that if he was voted to power, people would benefit under his Chief Ministership, Tamil Selvan said, adding, it was based on the judgment of the people that he joined the DMK.

Mr. Stalin also recognised and suitably rewarded party functionaries who had worked hard to strengthen the organisation.

The DMK rewarding former AIADMK functionaries for their hard work like E Ve Velu, T M Selvaganapathy, Sekar Babu and Senthil Balaji were good examples of Mr. Stalin “respecting” those who work hard for the party, he said, adding, Stalin did not grudge enmity against anyone.

But in contrast the AIADMK was “not in a position to take any decision on its own as it was being directed by the BJP from New Delhi and so I did not want to go back to AIADMK,” Thanga Tamilselvan said.

Hailing Stalin as a “very hard worker”, he said it was the “unified leadership” of the DMK that enabled its recent election victory. “More people from AMMK will join the DMK in days to come and I plan to organise a conference to be presided by Mr. Stalin,” Thanga Tamilselvan added.