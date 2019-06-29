Cricket World Cup 2019

Telangana, AP decide to sail together, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM claims they have no egos, and will work for future.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (left) and Telangana State Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (right) step into the meeting venue Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday with their right foot as a mark of their resolve to solve the issues. (DC)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said that both Telugu states would progress only when both the governments worked together.

In his opening remarks at the joint meeting of the Chief Ministers of AP and Telangana, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao  said that “After the elections in AP, there is a qualitative change in relations between the two states for the better. In my meeting with Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy we have decided to sail together for the benefit of the people of both states.”

 

Maintaining that there were no egos involved between them, he said “There are no egos, no disputes over the Basins (water), no apprehensions; there is no need for differences or disputes. If we want disputes, we cannot give water to our next generations. KCR and Jagan will not think about themselves. They think from the people’s angle. People have voted for us with trust.”

He maintained that “It is our responsibility to do good for them. If both the states move together there would be progress. There is a qualitative change in the relations between AP and Telangana States. We have decided to move forward with complete awareness, with total understanding and with a firm opinion that people in both the states are ours.”

The Telangana Chief Minister added, “Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan had conducted himself with a generous heart. We have decided to walk together.
When both the Chief Ministers met on the occasion of Kaleshwaram project on the Godavari basin, it has sent a positive signal.”

Mr Rao said “We have built Kaleshwaram project as we have reached an agreement with Maharashtra. Similarly, if both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states have a proper understanding and good relations, it will do good to the people of both the states. Our aim is to extend maximum help to the people.”

